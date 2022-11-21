Astronauts May Live And Work on Moon By 2030, Says NASA

How wonderful does the idea of living on the moon sound to you? Peeking at our planet from the moon would indeed be a breathtaking experience. Well, according to a NASA official, this may be possible by the end of this decade. Howard Hu, the head of the US agency’s Orion lunar spacecraft programme, said that humans could be able to actively exist on the moon for “durations” before 2030. This not only means that people will have habitats on the moon. According to Howard, there will be rovers all around to help with their work.

Speaking to BBC Howard said, “Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations, depending on how long we will be on the surface. They will have habitats, they will have rovers on the ground.” He also added, “We are going to be sending people down to the surface, and they are going to be living on that surface and doing science.”

Howard Hu is the lead Orion manager. He is responsible for the design, development, production, and operations of NASA’s Orion, which is making its first uncrewed flight test around the Moon. After a series of technical glitches and hurricanes, the launch took place last week from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The uncrewed Orion spacecraft was more than halfway to the Moon on the third day of its Artemis I journey.

Howard has called this mission the first step towards long-term deep-space exploration. Not just for the United States but for the entire world. He termed the launch day a historic day for NASA, as well as for people who have a passion for human space flight and deep-space exploration.

“We are going back to the moon. We’re working towards a sustainable programme and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will lead us back on the moon again,” Howard was quoted as saying.

The Mission Artemis will help NASA and its partners to practice procedures and test technologies that are required to explore the solar system in preparation for a human mission on Mars.

