Astronauts Recreate Time Square's Iconic Ball Dropping Tradition in Space to Ring in New Year

Astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) may be away from their homes but they brought a little bit of Earth tradition into space as they welcomed the New Year 2021. The ISS astronauts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recreated the iconic ball dropping tradition of New York City in their own zero gravity way.

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi posted a video on New Year’s Eve where they showed how ball dropping tradition can be recreated in space. In the video, the crew of astronauts said that as many people celebrated the New Year back on their home planet they just wanted some of that cheer and tradition in space too.

But yes, New Year traditions in space can be quite different. There are many facts to be taken care of, say for example zero gravity. Since the astronauts were in zero gravity they gave the ball dropping tradition a tweak. The team of five astronauts did a countdown to welcome the New Year 2021 and suspended a ball that looked like earth that floated upwards. So in their case it was more of ball flying tradition than ball dropping.

The astronauts did hope that their way of celebration will inspire many back in earth to create ball dropping versions of their own.

How can you have a ball “drop” when there is no up or down? The Exp 64 crew sends New Year’s greetings to everyone on Earth and creates its own Times Square tradition. pic.twitter.com/et4tnNEIHD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 30, 2020

The video garnered around 75,000 views on Twitter as netizens wished the astronauts a happy new year. One user commented, “Happy ☺ New Year from all of us here on earth Earth globe americas & hope that this year all of us will overcome the COVID-19 & thing's get back to normal.”

While another user wished that he was also at ISS celebrating this unique space version of ball dropping tradition. “Happy New Year to all of you! I wish that I could be up there with you,” the person wrote.

Another user commented, “Nice job Actornauts. It would be nice if you were actually in space and not in that fake setup built into a 747 bobbing up and down giving the effect of zero gravity, I like how he said "zero gravity" with air quotations.”

The tradition of ball dropping in New York City to welcome the New Year started in 1907. According to Times Square NYC Org, the first New Year's Eve Ball was made of iron and wood and was decorated with one hundred 25-watt light bulbs. The ball was 5 feet in diameter and weighed 317 kilograms. The ball was built by a young immigrant metalworker named Jacob Starr.

The Times Square ball drop has also been portrayed in popular culture. The ball-dropping was part of the climax in the 2011 movie New Year’s Eve which had multiple storylines. The film starred actors such as Hilary Swank, Robert De Niro, Zac Efron, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Pfeiffer, Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher.