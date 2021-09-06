Astronomers Detect Premature Death of Star as Black Hole Causes it to Explode

Supernovae are dying stars. When a star’s time of death has come — it has run out of nuclear fuel in its core — it dies by exploding into a Supernova. A star dying prematurely is not something scientists are familiar with. Now, astronomers at the California Institute of Technology in the United States have detected a radio signal from a star that exploded in a Supernova before it ran out of its fuel.

The explosion was caused either by a neutron star — the collapsed core of a supergiant star — or a massive black hole. The discovery opens a new horizon for scientists who did not expect this kind of supernova. This kind of event was predicted theoretically but never observed in reality. The latest finding is the first concrete evidence that an event like this actually happens.

Dillon Dong, a graduate student of Astronomy at Caltech, has worked with a team on the data observed by the Very Large Array (VLA) Sky Survey. VLA Sky Survey is an astronomy project that observes the night sky at radio wavelengths. When Dong found an unusual luminous radio transient pulse — flashes of signals similar to an initial flash of a lighting match, a fellow graduate student at Caltech Anna Ho pointed out that the radio burst could be compared to another similar X-ray signal. When Dong and his team analysed the sources, they reached to the conclusion that the death of a star was triggered by its unusual merger with a neutron star of a black hole. The study was published on September 3 in the journal Science.

From earlier research, scientists know that when the remnants of a star — a neutron star or a black hole — come close enough to a smaller star, they form a stable orbit and gradually spiral closer over a period of time as long as millions to billions of years. The pair eventually collides, emitting gravitational waves like the ones previously discovered.

But in the case of the event the researchers observed, the two objects — a star and a black hole or neutron star — collided almost immediately causing a catastrophe and exploding the star into a supernova. The event produced blasts of radio waves and X-rays that were observed by scientists.

