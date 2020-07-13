Astronomers Detect Signals from Mysterious Objects in Deep Space Located Outside the Milky Way

Astronomers have intercepted signals from four mysterious objects located in outer space, most likely outside the Milky Way.

According to a report by LiveScience, these objects are nothing like what we've seen before. The astronomers have observed that they have bright edges. That usually means they could be a planetary nebula, a star-forming galaxy or something that astronomers had previously spotted. In their paper, the scientists have spoken about mysterious class of completely new astronomical objects known as odd radio circles or ORCs.

The ORCs could only be observed at radio wavelengths. Two of them were reported to have a galaxy near their centre which could be observed at the optical wavelengths. Astronomers are still trying to figure out what the signals could be.

In May, there was a very powerful radio signal that perplexed astronomers because this it was the first ever fast radio burst (FRB) originating from our own galaxy. Astronomers said this radio signal was so powerful that it was possible to be detected in nearby galaxies. The activity on the SGR 1935+2154 was registered by the Swift Burst Alert Telescope, the AGILE satellite and the NICER ISS payload.