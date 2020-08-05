Astronomers Discover a Saturn-like Planet with an Orbit Similar to Mercury Revolving around a Cool Star

An international team of astronomers has discovered a Saturn-like planet orbiting around a small, cool star. This has been detected by something called the "wobble" in the star's motion. For the unversed, this wobble is caused due to the gravitational pull of the planet.

According to a report published in Spaceref, this is the first time that such a technique has been successfully used with observations obtained at radio wavelengths. The planet which has been detected is known as TVLM 513b. This particular planet has a similar mass to Saturn and an orbit analogous that is pretty similar to Mercury.

As per the report, this tendency of extrasolar planets orbiting around small, cool stars — known as ultracool dwarfs is not common. This discovery by astronomers was made using the continent-wide Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA). The distance of this planet from Earth is 35 light years.

This astrometric technique is usually good for detecting Jupiter-like planets in orbits distant from the star. This happens because when a huge planet orbits a star, the wobble produced in the star increases with a larger separation between the planet and the star. The amount of wobble is directly proportional to the size of the planet.

Salvador Curiel, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico who was also one of the astronomers part of this project, said, "Giant planets, like Jupiter and Saturn, are expected to be rare around small stars like this one, and the astrometric technique is best at finding Jupiter-like planets in wide orbits, so we were surprised to find a lower mass, Saturn-like planet in a relatively compact orbit. We expected to find a more massive planet, similar to Jupiter, in a wider orbit."

He further mentioned, "Detecting the orbital motions of this sub-Jupiter mass planetary companion in such a compact orbit was a great challenge".