Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Astronomers Find Massive, Dead Galaxy Lurking in the Universe

Named XMM-2599, the galaxy is known to exist 12 billion years ago.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Astronomers Find Massive, Dead Galaxy Lurking in the Universe
Named XMM-2599, the galaxy is known to exist 12 billion years ago.

The university is vast and often leaves the astronomers and scientists baffled at the new researches and study every now and then. Recently, the researchers are particularly concerned to study about an ultramassive monster galaxy, which dates back to the early days of the universe.

Named XMM-2599, the galaxy is known to exist 12 billion years ago. According to the recent data, the galaxy has lived fast and died quite young. When the universe was only one billion-years-old, the galaxy formed an immense number of stars. At its peak, XMM-2599 gave birth to more than 1,000 solar masses in a year, while Milky Way forms about one new star a year. However, it has suddenly become inactive, leaving certain questions behind.

The study was conducted by an international team of astronomers led by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, and has appeared in the Astrophysical Journal. The team used spectroscopic observations from the W. M. Keck Observatory’s powerful Multi-Object Spectrograph for Infrared Exploration.

According to a press release by University of California, Gillian Wilson, a professor of physics and astronomy at UCR, said, “The mere existence of ultramassive galaxies like XMM-2599 proves quite a challenge to numerical models. Even though such massive galaxies are incredibly rare at this epoch, the models do predict them. The predicted galaxies, however, are expected to be actively forming stars.”

He explained, “What makes XMM-2599 so interesting, unusual, and surprising is that it is no longer forming stars, perhaps because it stopped getting fuel or its black hole began to turn on. Our results call for changes in how models turn off star formation in early galaxies.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram