Astronomers Find Massive, Dead Galaxy Lurking in the Universe

The university is vast and often leaves the astronomers and scientists baffled at the new researches and study every now and then. Recently, the researchers are particularly concerned to study about an ultramassive monster galaxy, which dates back to the early days of the universe.

Named XMM-2599, the galaxy is known to exist 12 billion years ago. According to the recent data, the galaxy has lived fast and died quite young. When the universe was only one billion-years-old, the galaxy formed an immense number of stars. At its peak, XMM-2599 gave birth to more than 1,000 solar masses in a year, while Milky Way forms about one new star a year. However, it has suddenly become inactive, leaving certain questions behind.

The study was conducted by an international team of astronomers led by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, and has appeared in the Astrophysical Journal. The team used spectroscopic observations from the W. M. Keck Observatory’s powerful Multi-Object Spectrograph for Infrared Exploration.

According to a press release by University of California, Gillian Wilson, a professor of physics and astronomy at UCR, said, “The mere existence of ultramassive galaxies like XMM-2599 proves quite a challenge to numerical models. Even though such massive galaxies are incredibly rare at this epoch, the models do predict them. The predicted galaxies, however, are expected to be actively forming stars.”

He explained, “What makes XMM-2599 so interesting, unusual, and surprising is that it is no longer forming stars, perhaps because it stopped getting fuel or its black hole began to turn on. Our results call for changes in how models turn off star formation in early galaxies.”

