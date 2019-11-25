Astronomers Just Captured the 'Brightest Light Ever' Released By Gamma-ray Burst

Scientists have now managed to see two violent explosions in galaxies that are billions of light-years away.

In fact, the light is so bright that it takes the cake for being the brightest luminescence in the universe.

The results from the study were published in the journal Nature.

The explosions were gamma-rays bursts or short eruptions of the most energetic form of light in the universe, reported Business Insider, adding that the first burst was caught in July 2018, while the second that was captured in January, produced light that contained 100 billion times as much energy as the light visible to human eyes.

According to the report, telescopes (Hubble Space Telescope) on Earth had to catch the light barely 50 seconds after the Gamma-ray bursts appeared, since they last for only a few seconds.

Elisa Bernardini, a gamma-ray scientist said in a press release that they were, by far, the highest-energy photos ever discovered from a gamma-ray burst, the report further added.

Gamma-ray scientist David Berge further elaborated in the release that they are the "most powerful explosions known in the universe" and are known to release more energy in just a few seconds than the sun in its entire lifetime.

Astronomers at the Major Atmospheric Gamma Imaging Cherenkov (MAGIC) telescopes in the Canary Islands were the first to see the bursts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.