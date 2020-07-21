Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Dancing in Karnataka's Isolation Ward Will Give You Hope

In times as trying as these, even the smallest gestures become a ray of hope. Recently, a group of asymptomatic coronavirus patients conducted a flash mob in their ward.

This positivity filled dance video was filmed at Government Dental College in Bellary, Karnataka, according to ANI. Patients, along with the medical professionals, danced their hearts out on various Bollywood and regional tracks.

#WATCH Karnataka: Asymptomatic #COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary where they are admitted. (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/30D6E4ESOV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The power-packed video was recorded on July 19. Since being shared, the clip has been viewed over one lakh times and has been liked by more than 6500 users.

As can be seen in the video, all the participants in the flash mob are wearing masks and have also maintained social distancing while performing. A person tweeted, “Why shouldn’t this be considered as an initiative by the asymptomatic to keep their morales high when they are confined? Shouldn’t we be looking at positives during these times?” Replying to the tweet, another user shared a clip from Ghatkoper, where something similar is seen happening. In the video, one can see that a choreographer is teaching some dance steps to the people in the coronavirus care centre. The people in the video are wearing masks and are maintaining social distancing as they master the steps.

Ghatkoper covid care center pic.twitter.com/A5z4xfiLSc — Satish Patel (@iamdipal) July 20, 2020

Take a look at some other reactions:

These people are there because they are positive and don't spread the disease to others. Physical activity is done to pick out those people who are hypoxic and get exhausted. Exactly what the Chinese did to curtail spread and treat those who are hypoxic early. — Dr Krishna Hande (@krishna_hande) July 20, 2020

Look at these actual Covid Patients. Looking any less healthy?? and here we are sitting inside our homes.. getting depressed in a perennial wait for things to get better. Sometime I do feel the fear around this illness is severely misplaced.!! @goofygaush — PandeyG (@aastalks) July 20, 2020

See there's so positivity in these positive patients. Let's change the angle to look at things. #Covid_19 #COVID19India #changeperception — Jeetin Ghai (@jeetinghai) July 20, 2020

Netizens have lauded both the idea and spirit. In fact, a user opined that this could be considered as an initiative by all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to keep their morales high.