At 103, This Woman Ticks Another One From Her Wish List By Getting Permanently Inked

First the COVID-19 pandemic and then then the coronavirus induced lockdown. Hasn’t this year shuffled the school of thoughts for a large chunk of the world’s population? Many people are waiting for the pandemic to end so that they can wrap up what was once postponed for later.

An old woman from Michigan is ready to fulfil her long-forgotten dreams after spending months in quarantine during the global crisis. A grandmother has proved that age is just a number and it is never too late to make your dreams come true.

Dorothy Pollack, who celebrated her 103rd birthday on June 13, is focusing profoundly on her bucket list. After enduring forced isolation in a Muskegon nursing home, Pollack thinks that there is no time other than right now to cross items off her bucket list. So what is the adventure she decided to take up?

Weeks after she was discharged from the nursing home, Pollack got her first tattoo. She got herself tattooed in honour of a few things she admitted she loves more than beer and burgers.

Her granddaughter, Teresa Zavitz-Jones told CNN that her grandmother’s lockdown situation for months was like prison at the nursing home.

Speaking of the interesting idea of getting inked, Pollack told CNN, “All of a sudden, I decided I would like to have one. And if I could, a frog. Because I like frogs.”

Ray Reasoner Jr. was the tattoo artist who inked the frog on Pollack’s forearm at A.W.O.L. Custom Tattooing in Muskegon. He explained to CNN that Pollack barely moved a muscle as she patiently sat through the tattoo.

“She took it like a champ. If someone over a century old tells you to do something for them you just gotta do it,” tells Reasoner.

Pollack felt motivated after the tattoo as she decided to check another item off her wish list which is taking a sweet ride on a motorcycle.