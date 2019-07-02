'At 35 My Dream Career Started': Boman Irani Talks About Holding On Despite the Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Humans of Bombay has forever been treating us to heartwarming stories, stories of human interest which only serve to make us feel that if people in some of the most challenging situations have made it through, so can we.

Recently, they shared a post about actor Boman Irani. Irani, whose claim to fame was Munnabhai MBBS, began his career quite late.

In Bollywood, where most actors are considered to be ancient and no longer worthy of lead roles by the time they reach their mid 30s, Irani officially kick started his career at 35.

"I had speech and learning disabilities, and I was on low confidence," he says, as per Humans of Bombay.

In a candid interview, Irani talks about how he overcame countless hurdles growing up. He also mentions what a previous employer had once told him, that he would have to start at the bottom to get to the top. And that is just what he did!

Irani also speaks about getting his first break. He was in his 30s when he decided to pursue his passions. He started out as a photographer and gradually made his way upwards.

"My life truly took a 360 degree turn when, while the film was being edited in a studio, Vidhu Vinod Chopra saw a clip of it. He got in touch with me, and asked to meet."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra apparently then offered him two lakhs to act in his next film. And that is how Munnabhai MBBS came to be.

A lot of you probably need to hear this. Irani says, "But through all the good, the bad and the ugly, I learned to keep my hopes up and more than anything, know that it’s never too late to start over!”