At 75, 'Running Bahubali' From Andhra Pradesh Has Clinched Over 100 Medals

He might be considered old going by the number of years he has lived, but he is young in thought and mind. At 75, Venkata Ramana from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has bagged more than 100 awards in walking and running. Known as “Running Bahubali” by the city walkers club, he remains an ideal for youngsters.

The septuagenarian, who retired from electricity department, has won more than 100 medals and prizes in running and walking competitions. When he was 69, he joined the Dhari SVLS Walkers Club. In the 2020 AP Masters Athletics competitions held in Visakha Port Stadium, he won second prize in both 5000 mt running and walking, and third prize in 800 mt running. In 2019 national competitions held in Rajasthan, Venkata Ramana won third prize in 5 km walk, first prize in 5000 mt running competition and third prize in 800 mt running. He also won the third prize at a walking competition in Bengaluru, and first prize in 10 km running at Visakha Governor Cup competitions held in 2017.

“I never think I am old. Keeping a cool mind will help you remain healthy and avoid health issues," he said.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic is keeping people away from walking and running. “Competitions too are not being held due to pandemic. I will surely participate in them if they resume," he added. Apart from being an expert runner, he is also a mono-action performer.

