At 90, This Japanese Woman Holds the Guinness Record for Being the Oldest Gaming YouTuber

Age is certainly not an obstacle if you wish to achieve something and this stands true for a 90-year-old Japanese grandmother. The nonagenarian has some extraordinary skills and a huge online following.







Hamako Mari, popularly known as "Gamer Grandma", has a passion and love for video games like none other. She started playing video games at the age of 39 but ventured online recently in 2015 with her YouTube channel.







The grandma from Japan uploads four videos every month. She has played and aced several online games including Call of Duty, Dauntless and NieR: Automata. Her love for the game has even earned her the title of world’s oldest gaming YouTuber by the Guinness World Records.







Hamako was born on February 18, 1930, setting her first step in the gaming world in 1981. Despite the growing age, the grandmother spends seven to eight hours daily on playing these games. In fact, this is much less than what she used to play when she was younger.







In her official quote to the Guinness World Records, Hamako mentioned, “After living for this long, I feel more than ever that playing games for this long were the right choice. I am truly enjoying my life — it's rosy”.







One of her favourite games online is Grand Theft Auto V and we can completely understand her liking for it. She revealed that the best part about the game is that it comes with certain age restrictions.





