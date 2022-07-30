At Boyband Mirror Concert in Hong Kong, 2 Dancers Injured as Giant Screen Falls on Them

A hanging video screen collapsed onto the stage, injuring two dancers during a performance by the renowned boyband Mirror in Hong Kong.

Screams erupted in the Hong Kong Coliseum when the giant screen broke free from one of the two metal wires that held it in place. The screen’s edge fell directly on one of the dancers before hitting another.

Mirror’s concert on Thursday was the fourth in a series of 12 scheduled at the Hong Kong Coliseum by the Cantopop boyband.



Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui were performing with a dozen dancers on stage when one of many hung LED displays above the stage collapsed, according to video recordings circulating on social media.

According to a video, the falling screen seemed to hit one dancer on the head and torso before collapsing over another artist as the audience yelled in despair. The remainder of the artists on stage rushed to assist those injured by the screen.

The event was reported to police at 10.36 p.m., and two male dancers were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a conscious state.

According to local media, the hospital claimed one of the dancers was in “severe condition,” while the other was stable.

According to Kevin Yeung, Hong Kong’s secretary for culture, sports, and tourism, one of the metal cords snapped, forcing the screen to collapse. “We take this situation very seriously,” he told reporters. “The safety of the performance stage is very crucial.”

According to Yeung, relatives of the injured dancers are returning to Hong Kong from abroad. Covid-19 regulations in Chinese territory mandate all international tourists to complete seven days of hotel quarantine, however, they are occasionally let to leave to see loved ones in hospitals.

Yeung stated that the government will do everything possible to combine the demands of the dancers’ families with pandemic preventive efforts.

