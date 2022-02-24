At Indonesian Boarding School, Teacher Confiscates Phones From Students, Throws in Fire

Teachers confiscating the mobile phones of students during class for not paying attention to lessons is something we all have seen. These phones are then returned to the parents of students. Normally, this has been a norm but a teacher from Indonesia went a little ahead. She threw the phones in a fire.

A viral video of this teacher throwing phones into the fire is currently going viral on the internet. The video is from one of Indonesia’s boarding schools. Here, a teacher is seen throwing mobile phones in a drum that is already on fire.

The teacher went on to throw several mobile phones — one after another — in the fire. That’s not it. The teacher is then joined by a colleague who first shows the phone to everyone and then throws it on fire.

In the video, the students look shocked. The caption read that these cell phones were confiscated and burnt at the Islamic boarding school.

Some users were highly critical of the video. According to them, the punishment was too strict. A user questioned if teachers had the authority to do such a thing. Others were thoroughly scared, wondering what were the other punishments.

A third user said that there must be a reason for such a severe punishment. He thought that maybe the school had reprimanded students many times and asked them not to bring mobile phones.

Some also said that when parents know mobile phones are prohibited in boarding schools, then why didn’t they follow instructions? A user shared his experience that his phone was also confiscated in a boarding school, but it wasn’t destroyed and returned after the class.

A user also wrote that rule-breakers should face punishment.

