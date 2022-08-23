At Kolkata Metro, Women Using Escalator For First Time Are Winning Hearts

We often feel uncomfortable while doing something for the first time. But once we get used to it, the discomfort ends and they feel more confident. Recently, something similar happened. A video in which some women were seen using an escalator for the first time. And their reaction is winning the hearts of the people on the Internet.

A few days ago, the video was posted on the Instagram account, Vidyadhar Jena with the caption, “Funny moment at Kolkata metro with the original audio. They are Hindu pilgrims going to Lord Shiva Temple. They are all barefoot because it’s a ritual to follow some customs on special occasions.”

In the clip, a man is seen standing while two women are using the escalator without slippers. They are wearing saree. They look uncomfortable. The first woman comes up but she feels afraid to get down at the end, and then the man standing there catches her. After this, another woman comes and she gets off the escalator by raising her leg in the air. After this, the third woman also comes down the same way and starts smiling.

This video has gone viral in no time and has garnered 25.7 k views. People have showered love on women. A user wrote that all the women looked cute.

