At Ojtu Ka Satta Dada Temple in Rajasthan, Devotees Offer Brooms With Prasad; Here's Why

The Satta Dada Temple located in the village Ojtu near Rajasthan’s Chirawa tells the unique story of the love of two brothers. It is said that after the death of the elder brother, the younger brother had committed suicide by jumping into his burning pyre. It is believed that by offering a broom with prasad at Dada’s door, people’s wishes are fulfilled. This has been the reason why devotees from rural areas have more faith in this temple than in cities.

After darshan-worship, devotees clean the temple premises with a broom brought with them and then leave it there. According to the people associated with the temple management committee, this tradition has been going on for years. Here, in the month of Bhadrapada, a fair is held on Navami. It lasts for three days. It is believed that people sweep the temple after offering a prayer and seeking their wish fulfillment.

Earlier, people used to make brooms of panni and bring them with them. Now, brooms of sinks are found on the prasad stalls outside the temple. In the annual fair, on the tenth of Bhadrapada month, brooms brought by the devotees create a mountain of brooms in front of the main pavilion of the temple. Prasad of more than 100 swamanis (50 kg weight), which is around 5000kg in weight, is distributed in the fair.

Sacrificed life on the death of elder brother

There is a legend here in Ojtu that about five hundred years ago, there was deep affection between two brothers who used to be from the Jat caste. When the elder brother fell ill, the younger brother went to Narhad to fetch Hakim. While returning, when the news of the death of the elder brother was received, the younger brother gave up his life on his funeral pyre. The villagers believe that by offering a prayer in the temple and later sweeping the temple premises with the broom, people’s skin diseases like ringworm and itching get cured.

The younger brother couldn’t bear the sad news of the death of the elder brother-

Both the brothers, Sahabram and Rudbhaksh were unmarried. When Sahabaram was ill, Rudbhaksh was going to Narhad to get medicinal herbs for his treatment. He had just covered only half the distance when the horse he was traveling on refused to move forward. Despite making many efforts, the horse, instead of moving forward, turned back towards the village. This made Rudbhaksh realise that something untoward had happened in the house. So, he decided to return. Here, Sahabram had died. Then the villagers decided that it would take time for Rudbhaksh to come. So, the last rites were performed. When Rudbhaksh reached the village and came to know that his brother had passed away, he also jumped into the burning pyre and gave up his life with his brother. Since then, many such miracles happened in the village that the villagers started worshiping them.

During that time, Dada appeared in front of a banjara who was staying here and cured his sick animals. It was the banjara who got a platform constructed at the funeral site of Satta dada with the help of villagers, which later got popular as Satta Dada samadhi. As the time passed, it was later converted into a temple.

In 1991, villagers made a temple through donation

Village Sarpanch Vinod Dangi and Deputy President Umrao Singh say that in 1991, the villagers gave Mandh (samadhi) the form of a temple. After this, the fair of Shri Satta Dada Rudbhaksh started getting held from 1992. When the villagers got the temple constructed, a problem arose regarding making the idol of Dada, as no one had seen Dada, nor did he have any idols. Umrao Singh says that when Dada’s ancient samadhi was broken, the figure of Dada automatically emerged in it. Just seeing that, a sculptor of Pilani got Satta Dada’s idol made. Since then, every year in Bhadrapada month, this village witnesses a fair here on Krishna Paksha Dashami.

Ojaram Jat settled Ojatu about 650 years ago

According to legends, about 650 years ago, some Jats from the Jodhpur division had come and settled here. Their chief’s name was Ojaram. The village was named Ojtu after him. Later, people of other castes also came and settled. Among them was the family of a person named Dulabh. Dulabh had two sons. The eldest son was Sahabram and the younger son was Rudbhaksh. Their mother Jadiya Devi left them in their childhood and passed away. Then Sahabram was 10 years old and Rudbhaksh was 7 years old. When the eldest son was 25 years old, Dulabh married him and after some time, he also passed away.

Know how to reach Ojtu

Ojtu village is near Jhunjhunu-Chirawa National Highway. To reach there, one can go by road from both Jhunjhunu and Chirawa. The distance from Jhunjhunu to Ojtu is 23 km while it is only 7 km from Chirawa. It is 11 km from Bagad. This place can be reached by hiring a car from Chirawa and Jhunjhunu railway stations.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here