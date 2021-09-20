At Texas School, Mother Expresses Discontentment Over 'Explicit Content' in Book

Risque talk in public is off-putting for most people. This was proved once again during a board meeting at Lake Travis School in Texas, USA, where a discussion on Covid-19 regulations was organised. However, things went into disarray when a mother got up and started talking about explicit content in a library book.

According to the Daily Mail, a lot of people were present at the meeting. Apart from the school administration, the parents of the students were also there. The mom in question, named Kara Bell, was previously a board member at Lake Travis. When Kara’s turn to speak came, she — instead of discussing Covid-19 regulations — started discussing the explicit contents of a book called, ‘Out of Darkness’. The book, written by Ashley Hope Perez, is centred around a relationship between an African-American boy and a Mexican-American girl. The book is set in the backdrop of the 1937 explosion which killed 300 schoolkids and teachers.

She first read one line: “Take her outback, we boys figured, then hands-on (explicit)". Then focusing on words such as ‘cornhole’, she said that she had to research to know the meaning of ‘cornhole’ before she came to know that it was about anal sex. She then went on to say that she had never engaged in anal sex and neither did she want her children to do so. The mother, then, called on the school authorities to focus only on education. Eventually, her speech became more and more graphic and her microphone had to be muted.

According to reports, the concerned book has been removed from the library and its contents are now under review. The video is already viral on the internet.

