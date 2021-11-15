At the US' Hoover Dam, the Gravity Doesn't Work. Here's Why

There’s no dearth of places with unique features on this planet. And one such place, without a doubt, is the Hoover Dam located in the United States. What’s so special?

Well, the speciality of this place is that gravity doesn’t work here. It’s almost the opposite here, for once you throw something up in the air, it doesn’t fall but starts floating in the air.

The Hoover Dam, built over the Colorado River, lies on the border of Nevada and Arizona. According to reports, the structure of the dam creates such a hugely powerful updraft that the air pushes things back against gravity.

The dam is shaped like a bow. This structure is the main reason for this unique phenomenon where even the water is pushed upwards by the air. Whenever anything around here is tossed up in the air, it manages to collide with the wall of the dam and starts going up instead of following the rule of gravity and coming down.

If something is thrown below the wall of the dam, it does not come down but floats. This may sound like something straight out of a science fiction movie, but it is very real. The Hoover Dam happens to be one of the largest hydroelectric installations in America, which was constructed around 90 years ago. This, almost-a-century-old dam, is, however, still active today.

The dam’s length is 2334 km, while the height is 726 feet. The base is 660 feet in girth and thickness. To describe it in common language, it is roughly equal to two football stadiums.

The dam, constructed between 1931 and 1936, was named after Herbert Hoover, the 31st President of the United States. It is one of the most unique dams in the world due to its structure.

