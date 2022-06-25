CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#Agnipath#Coronavirus
Home » News » Buzz » At This Chennai Temple, You Get Sandwich And Burger As Prasad
1-MIN READ

At This Chennai Temple, You Get Sandwich And Burger As Prasad

This temple is the Jaya Durga Peetham temple located in Padappai, Chennai.

This temple is the Jaya Durga Peetham temple located in Padappai, Chennai.

The founder of the temple is a herbal oncologist.

Buzz Staff

Haven’t we all gone to innumerable temples where we worship God and also receive prasad? This prasad is a piece of food offered to God and which people accept as his blessings. Usually, boondi, laddus, sugar candy, or sweets are offered as bhog in the temples. But today, we are going to tell you about a temple where sandwiches, noodles and burgers are offered as prasad.

This temple is the Jaya Durga Peetham temple located in Padappai, Chennai. Here, people get brownies, burgers, and sandwiches in prasad.

The founder of the temple is a herbal oncologist. K Sri Sridhar said that at the temple, hygiene is the priority. The offerings here are certified by FSSAI. The expiry date is written on sandwiches and burgers offered to people as prasad.

Not only the temple has been modernised recently, but even the menu of Prasad has also been changed. In this new menu, the offerings of laddoos and sweets have been removed and burgers and sandwiches have been added.

In this temple, there is a special facility for the regular devotees. For those who come here regularly, their date of birth and name remains on the record books. When the devotees visit the temple on their birthday, cakes are prepared as prasad on that day and are distributed among devotees. All accept the bhog happily.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:June 25, 2022, 16:54 IST