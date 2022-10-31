At This Japanese Restaurant, Catch The Fish You Want to Eat

No one can beat Japan when it comes to out-of-the-box ideas. They are brilliant in innovations and this restaurant can give you a taste of it. A video creator from Japan shared a glimpse of the Zauo Fishing Restaurant in Osaka. She showed that customers here can catch their own food. Whether from the window of your booth or from the sidelines. The employees then help celebrate the catch and you can even take a snap with it. Then, ask the chef to turn it into mouth-watering sashimi, deep-fried, or steamed fish. Take a look at the one-of-its-kind restaurant:

Social media users were intrigued by the workings of the restaurant. Some asked what’s the cost of a meal in this outlet. Others were amazed by the interiors and the idea and instantly put the restaurant on their bucket list of places to visit. For some, it was another reason to add to the list of why they want to visit Japan. “That is so cool. I really want to go to Japan,” a user wrote.

Another comment read, “My kids have been asking to go fishing so I’m adding this to my ever-expanding (thanks to you) Japan list!”

One user reminiscing their experience at the restaurant, wrote, “I did this! But the other location in Japan. It was so cool to choose how to have our fish prepared. There was also a very small fee to have the head and bones used to make miso soup so nothing went to waste. It was the best sashimi I’ve ever had.”

Meanwhile, a few had a real concern about the place and their food in general. They wondered what would happen if they could not catch fish? It would be an extremely embarrassing memory. Another user compared it to the farm-to-table restaurant idea. Only this was fish to table. Yet another user was sure after looking at the cute fishes, they would not be able to have them served as food on their plate. They would definitely leave that place still hungry. But at least they would have a new pet fish.

If that’s not enough innovation, the restaurant has brought some innovation in the way they price the food too. According to their official website, the regular price of a red-snapper is ¥4,180 (roughly ₹2,300), but if the customer is able to catch it, they can enjoy it at ¥3,245 (around ₹1800. Similarly, a flounder is ¥4,950 (₹2760.94), if caught it can be consumed at ¥3,905 (roughly ₹2100).

