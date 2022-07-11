At This New York Restaurant, World’s Most Expensive French Fries Cost Rs 15,800

Not only are French fries tasty but also available at a nominal price. There’s hardly a time when we go to a cafe and not order French fries along with other food items on the menu. And while we have already discussed their nominal price, imagine a plate of it costing a staggering Rs 15,800.

At the Serendipity Restaurant in New York, the cost of a plate of French fries is $200 roughly Rs 15,800. This is the world’s most expensive French fries recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

This dish is made with expensive and high-quality potatoes, Vintage 2006 Champagne, Jélée Blanc French Champagne Vinegar, truffle salt, truffle oil, specialty cheese, butter as well as a 23-carat edible gold dusting.

The Guinness World Records Official Instagram page has shared a video of the French fries and captioned the post, “Most expensive French fries 200 dollars – Creme de la Crème Pommes Frites by Serendipity 3.” The video received more than 26 k like and 448 k views.

The name of this expensive fries is Crème dela Crème Pommes Frites. When the people of Guinness Book of World Records heard its price, they were blown away. They declared it the world’s most expensive French fries. The costly dish is returning to the restaurant on July 13, which is known as National French Fries Day in America.

Ironically, this restaurant also serves the costliest dessert at $25,000, roughly Rs 19 lakh. These dishes have gotten more recognition due to their high price rather than their taste.

