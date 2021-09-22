At This Wedding, Mother-in-law Wore Same Dress as Bride. Didn't Go Down Too Well

The wedding day is special for every bride, and on this occasion, the last thing she wishes for is the similarity of her distinctive dress with anyone else’s. However, that is exactly what happened at this wedding in South America when the mother-in-law wore the same dress as the daughter-in-law.

According to the Daily Mail, dresses were pre-ordered for everyone at the wedding, but the mother apparently changed her dress in the middle of the wedding and put on one similar to her daughter-in-law’s. She continued wearing the dress even when the photo session was held.

The bride narrated the incident on Reddit, saying that her mother-in-law went to change in the middle of the wedding. She returned in a dress similar to the bride’s bustier and gem-encrusted outfit. The mother-in-law even went a step ahead and paired her dress with bigger earrings than the ones the bride was wearing. Seeing this, the bride angrily told off her mother-in-law and asked her to change back, which caused a commotion at the wedding.

The story had a huge reaction from people on the Reddit thread, with people slamming mother-in-law for trying to steal bride’s thunder. The mother-in-law, however, is asking the woman to apologize, saying that she shouldn’t have asked her to change since her son’s wedding day was as special for her as the daughter-in-law. However, the bride is refusing to have anything to do with her mother-in-law.

