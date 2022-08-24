Atacama Desert in Chile Comes to Life As Flowers Bloom Following Rain, Stunning Images Go Viral

A cover of blooming flowers is the last thing you would expect in a desert, especially when it has been called the Earth’s driest place. Chile’s Atacama Desert presents this natural wonder every few years, and the arid region is covered with colourful flowers. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted photos of the desert covered with flowers on his Twitter page. “The Atacama Desert in Chile is known to be the driest place on Earth. The average rainfall is 15mm/ year. Some weather stations have never received rainfall at all. But when it receives higher rains, it blooms like a fairyland,” he wrote.

The Atacama Desert in Chile is known to be the driest place on Earth.

Average rainfall is 15mm/ year. Some weather stations have never received rainfall at all. But when it receives higher rains, it blooms like a fairy land. pic.twitter.com/jOoj3jH2Eb — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 21, 2022

The unusual cover of flowers in the desert is caused by “desierto florido” (flowering desert) phenomenon which usually occurs every five to seven years when rains cause buried seeds to germinate and flower, reported BBC. During the last blooming of flowers in 2017, over 200 species of plants were found in the arid area.

The visuals of a flower-covered desert left many surprised and intrigued. The post received a varied reaction from Twitter users.

“That is absolutely BEAUTIFUL, ” wrote a user reacting while another called it the “marvel” of mother nature.

“So glorious. Nature is astounding,” read a comment.

Susanta Nanda often shares interesting facts and videos of nature and wildlife. One of his recent videos highlighted the strong bond between elephants. The clip featured a baby tusker struggling to get out of a mud-filled pit. Soon other female elephants in the herd offered the little tusker help and successfully pulled it out of the pit.

Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. Mother & aunts gather together to help the kid gets out. pic.twitter.com/VlIpLM6LJ8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 21, 2022

The clip gained a lot of traction online with a flood of comments from users who called it an example of why “family matters”. “Elephants are indeed a close-knit group and the group protects the very younger members, ” a user wrote.

“Their maternal instincts are overwhelming, ” commented another person.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here