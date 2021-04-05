Atif Aslam Popular Songs Translated to Hilarious English Titles, Twitterati Left in Splits

Which street are we going to - Atif Aslam pic.twitter.com/2LzJrDGCT1— . (@khizzak) April 2, 2021

You can’t get away with the new trend of translating Atif Aslam songs in English, viral on Twitter. It all started when a girl from Islamabad chose the English translation of Aslam’s song Aadat as Habit to reply to her friend. Soon, Twitterati jumped in with their versions of badly translated popular Hindi songs of Atif. And results are the best to give laughter riot.Atif is a popular singer who hails from Pakistan. He has created a niche in Bollywood with his soothing voice and many popular tracks under his name. Without any official training in music till his college days, he started off his singing career with the band, Jal. He got his first breakthrough in Bollywood with director Mahesh Bhatt when the filmmaker asked for the singer’s consent to include Woh Lamhey in the soundtrack of his movie Zeher (2005). Some of his hit tracks include Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai), Tera Hone Laga Hoon (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani), 13. Pehli Nazar Mein (Race), 24. Hona Tha Pyar (Bol), and many more.

Netizens are changing the titles and lyrics of these songs into English and posting on Twitter for others to guess. Some of the outcomes are hilarious and others are so good that one can’t figure it out instantly. Some of the translated versions are down here. Let’s see how much you can guess right:

Which street are we going to - Atif Aslam pic.twitter.com/2LzJrDGCT1— . (@khizzak) April 2, 2021

You are a color of syrups -Atif Aslam https://t.co/gjrjRP9tWz— Faiz Rasool (@faizrasoolkh) April 4, 2021

1. From the Album Doorie:2. A romantic song from the film, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero?

3. Here’s one starring Sallu Bhai!

Talks of heart ♥ ~Atif Aslam https://t.co/3GSRYH43FU— Ayنaaシ (@ainaestics) April 4, 2021

4. Noisy Pal!

Don’t make noise friend, my eyes are closed- Atif aslam https://t.co/AOtmuPxsm0— ہانی- (@HayeeMuffin) April 3, 2021

5. Love and Longing.

Distance is unbearable- Atif Aslam https://t.co/JZ6xsZbnFZ— Mostly Udaas (@MostlyUdaas) April 3, 2021

6. Love at First Sight?

At first sight - Atif Aslam https://t.co/FgLIl8fZ7J— Phuppo Chulo (@___areejja) April 3, 2021

7. Remembering, sparkling chemistry between Katrina and Ranbir

You don't know - Atif Aslam https://t.co/UZ0tTmuRFp— Neha (@NehaWrites_) April 3, 2021

After the ‘Pawri’ trend, people from both sides of the neighbouring nations — Indian and Pakistan — are having the heartiest plunge into this laugher ride and coming up with some really creative responses. How many of the above translations did you get right?