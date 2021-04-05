Atif Aslam Popular Songs Translated to Hilarious English Titles, Twitterati Left in Splits

Which street are we going to - Atif Aslam pic.twitter.com/2LzJrDGCT1— . (@khizzak) April 2, 2021
Netizens are changing the titles and lyrics of these songs into English and posting on Twitter for others to guess. Some of the outcomes are hilarious and others are so good that one can’t figure it out instantly. Some of the translated versions are down here. Let’s see how much you can guess right:1. From the Album Doorie:
You are a color of syrups -Atif Aslam https://t.co/gjrjRP9tWz— Faiz Rasool (@faizrasoolkh) April 4, 2021
3. Here’s one starring Sallu Bhai!
Talks of heart ♥ ~Atif Aslam https://t.co/3GSRYH43FU— Ayنaaシ (@ainaestics) April 4, 2021
4. Noisy Pal!
Don’t make noise friend, my eyes are closed- Atif aslam https://t.co/AOtmuPxsm0— ہانی- (@HayeeMuffin) April 3, 2021
5. Love and Longing.
Distance is unbearable- Atif Aslam https://t.co/JZ6xsZbnFZ— Mostly Udaas (@MostlyUdaas) April 3, 2021
6. Love at First Sight?
At first sight - Atif Aslam https://t.co/FgLIl8fZ7J— Phuppo Chulo (@___areejja) April 3, 2021
7. Remembering, sparkling chemistry between Katrina and Ranbir
You don't know - Atif Aslam https://t.co/UZ0tTmuRFp— Neha (@NehaWrites_) April 3, 2021
After the ‘Pawri’ trend, people from both sides of the neighbouring nations — Indian and Pakistan — are having the heartiest plunge into this laugher ride and coming up with some really creative responses. How many of the above translations did you get right?