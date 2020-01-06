Take the pledge to vote

'Atithi Devo Bhava': President Kovind Avoids High Security to Help Wedding in Kochi Hotel

A couple, who was scheduled to get married at the Taj Hotel in Kochi, also faced this same problem, owing to President Kovind's stay at the same hotel.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 6, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
'Atithi Devo Bhava': President Kovind Avoids High Security to Help Wedding in Kochi Hotel
Top officials mean top security. A series of five meetings of the Union Council of Ministers is scheduled in the next two weeks. The Council of Ministers headed by PM Narendra Modi is expected to meet on the 7th, 8th, 13th, 17th and 20th of this month.

All venues of these meetings are supposed to be under a level of high security as it involves several important bureaucrats. Sometimes, the venues at which these events happen at, or the hotels they stay in, may lead to temporary cancellation of other events scheduled there, owing to the level of high security needed to ensure the safety of these bureaucrats.

A couple, who was scheduled to get married at the Taj Hotel in Kochi, also faced this same problem, owing to President Kovind's stay at the same hotel.

The bride, Ashley Hall had been tweeting about her upcoming wedding and reaching the destination with excitement.

However, she was in for some disappointment as she was told that she would have to shift the venue for her wedding.

Following this, she tweeted to the President of India's office if they could help her out.

To which, later she put out another tweet thanking the office for helping her out after the Rashtrapati Bhavan ensured it was on course.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan replied to her tweet, “We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion.”

Even though Matribhumi reported it as security being lessened, it is unclear what actual measures were taken.

What was clear was that the wedding was still on track. Netizens on Twitter lauded the move, and re-iterated India's popular mantra of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' or 'The guest is god-like.'

