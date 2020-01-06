'Atithi Devo Bhava': President Kovind Avoids High Security to Help Wedding in Kochi Hotel

Top officials mean top security. A series of five meetings of the Union Council of Ministers is scheduled in the next two weeks. The Council of Ministers headed by PM Narendra Modi is expected to meet on the 7th, 8th, 13th, 17th and 20th of this month.

All venues of these meetings are supposed to be under a level of high security as it involves several important bureaucrats. Sometimes, the venues at which these events happen at, or the hotels they stay in, may lead to temporary cancellation of other events scheduled there, owing to the level of high security needed to ensure the safety of these bureaucrats.

A couple, who was scheduled to get married at the Taj Hotel in Kochi, also faced this same problem, owing to President Kovind's stay at the same hotel.

The bride, Ashley Hall had been tweeting about her upcoming wedding and reaching the destination with excitement.

Just sprinted a full mile through the New Delhi airport to get the flight crew to hold the gate for my family. Thanks for preparing me for this, @orangetheory!! Set a new mile PR with luggage in tow. #AllOut — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 2, 2020

However, she was in for some disappointment as she was told that she would have to shift the venue for her wedding.

Sometimes you plan a destination wedding for 8 months at an elite hotel in India. Sometimes the President of India makes an impromptu trip to that hotel on the day of the wedding. Sometimes you get 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new wedding. — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 4, 2020

Following this, she tweeted to the President of India's office if they could help her out.

Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours? https://t.co/0S5y9az9Hk — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

To which, later she put out another tweet thanking the office for helping her out after the Rashtrapati Bhavan ensured it was on course.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan replied to her tweet, “We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion.”

I want to thank the @Taj_Cochin and State Officials for working on this with us throughout the day. Hoping we can have a beautiful wedding with the blessings of The Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn. https://t.co/i6lR4D9YDQ — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 5, 2020

Even though Matribhumi reported it as security being lessened, it is unclear what actual measures were taken.

What was clear was that the wedding was still on track. Netizens on Twitter lauded the move, and re-iterated India's popular mantra of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' or 'The guest is god-like.'

And we mean it. अतिथि देवों भव:।🙏🏻 https://t.co/7FgQTyLDO0 — SP Aggarwal (@spaggarwal94) January 5, 2020

Incredible! We are glad to have President like you. Hats off to you sir.A lot more to learn from you. Respect 🙏 https://t.co/6szHVYR6cL — Harshadha Shirodkar 🇮🇳 (@shirodkarharshu) January 5, 2020

(1/2) Such a Nice gesture by @rashtrapatibhvn !! End of VVIP Culture? Follow the thread An American citizen @hall_ash had her wedding planned at @Taj_Cochin months in advance. #PresidentKovind made sudden plans to stay at #TajCochin hence all scheduled plans were cancelled. https://t.co/Q31OwFeslG — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) January 5, 2020

Great .The intensity of those feelings correlate to the intensity of and depth of love. .Jai Bharath, https://t.co/T2sBqoZuzT — As you wish Sri padmanaabha (@sreekum16535222) January 6, 2020

