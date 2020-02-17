Take the pledge to vote

Atlanta Girl 'Obsessed' with Target Celebrates 8th Birthday as Store Employee with Friends

A Twitter user called 'Rik' took to the microblogging platform to share images from the incident, writing that her niece Brayden was 'obsessed' with Target.

February 17, 2020
Atlanta Girl 'Obsessed' with Target Celebrates 8th Birthday as Store Employee with Friends
Brayden Lawrence wanted to do something different for her 8th birthday so she celebrated it at Target | Image credit: Twitter

While children often want to have their birthday partiesin popular burger jointes or multiplexes, an 8-year-old from Atlanta, California had the an unconventional idea to celebrate her 8th birthday - dressed as employees of Target, the convenience store chain.

Brayden Lawrence wanted to celebrate her birthday at her favourite place in the world. And it turned out to be a Target store. She along with ten other friends landed at the store replete with red T-shirts to look like Target employees.

The idea was to take part in a scavenger hunt inside the store that would end at a counter handled by little Brayden. The participants were meant to find items throughout the store and bring them to Brayden's counter and then put them back on the shelves because "that’s what employees do"

A Twitter user called 'Rik' took to the microblogging platform to share images from the incident, writing that her niece Brayden was "obsessed" with Target. In further tweets, Rik informed that all the children were given walkie-talkies.

Rik also clarified that Target usually did not permit birthday parties to be hosted within its premises and that they had to seek special permission for it.

Rik posted images of her ecstatic neice who looked mightty proud at having made a Target store "shut down" on her birthday.

The woman profusely thanked Target and the store manager "Albert " for all the support.

