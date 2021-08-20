ATLAS May Have Been Part of an Ancient Comet That Zoomed Past Earth 5,000 Years Ago

The spotting of comet ATLAS by the University of Hawaii operated Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) was a fascinating event. Researchers turned their telescopes to this comet and many believed that it possibly was the brightest comet to have zoomed past the Earth. However, the ATLAS met an untimely end and disintegrated into a cascade of small icy pieces in the mid-2020. But its story did not end there.

Recent research based on the observations of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope suggests that the comet may have been a broken part of an ancient comet that swept within 23 million miles of the Sun nearly 5000 years ago. The study was conducted by astronomer Quanzhi Ye of the University of Maryland in College Park, US.

So how did this relation between ATLAS and the 5000-year-old comet come up? Well, there’s another sibling in this equation. The study showed that the ATLAS followed the same orbital “railroad track" that was followed by a comet seen in 1844. This meant the two were probably siblings and part of an older parent comet that broke into smaller parts centuries ago.

Quanzhi, who observed ATLAS with Hubble, said that it was just ‘weird’ because, unlike its hypothised parent comet, it was farther from the Sun than Earth at a distance of over 100 million miles during the disintegration.

But how did ATLAS manage to survive its last passage around 5000 years ago? The question is still a mystery for researchers because this is the first time that a long-period comet family member was seen breaking up before passing closer to the Sun.

During the analysis of the comet’s disintegration process, Quanzhi noticed that one part of the ATLAS disintegrated within days, the other lasted for weeks.

In another paper published in the Astronomical Times, he concluded that this deviation in the disintegration was because the nucleus of the ATLAS comet was far stronger than the other parts of it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here