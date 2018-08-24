ATM Guard Who Teaches Slum Kids in Dehradun is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons



Meet a true hero Brijendra , who works as a security guard at an ATM in Dehradun. Having retired from the army, he still continues to serve the nation, he teaches children from nearby slums in the evenings under the ATM lights. Salute to an incredible man 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vNobfOvBzH

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2018

Very well done✌🏾❤️ Brigendra has served the nation well during his army days and now he is doing extremely valuable social work by helping the youngsters along✌🏾❤️💕 Fantastic! My best wishes and love to hom❤️❤️❤️ Ivan. — Ivan Deshmukh (@ivanldee) August 24, 2018



An old security guard from Dehradun won hearts on the Internet after former cricketer VVS Laxman shared photographs of the man on Twitter.According to the post, the guard is named Brijendra, a former army man currently working as a security guard at an ATM. What made him viral on social media however was the fact that apart from his day-job, the man also taught children from nearby slums.Calling Brijendra a ‘true hero’, Laxman said that the retired army man continued to serve the nation by teaching slum children. Brijendra takes his classes in the evenings under the lights of the ATM. In one of the photographs, Brijendra's students can be seen sitting with books and notebooks, apparently waiting for the lesson to begin.The heartwarming gesture won Bijendra several warm wishes and appreciation on Twitter.The post has been liked by over 9,000 people on Twitter and shared over 1,300 times.Like Twitter, we too salute the noble man!