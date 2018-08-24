GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ATM Guard Who Teaches Slum Kids in Dehradun is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons

Thanks to VVS Laxman for bringing the man to spotlight

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ATM Guard Who Teaches Slum Kids in Dehradun is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons
Thanks to VVS Laxman for bringing the man to spotlight
Loading...
An old security guard from Dehradun won hearts on the Internet after former cricketer VVS Laxman shared photographs of the man on Twitter.

According to the post, the guard is named Brijendra, a former army man currently working as a security guard at an ATM. What made him viral on social media however was the fact that apart from his day-job, the man also taught children from nearby slums.

Calling Brijendra a ‘true hero’, Laxman said that the retired army man continued to serve the nation by teaching slum children. Brijendra takes his classes in the evenings under the lights of the ATM. In one of the photographs, Brijendra's students can be seen sitting with books and notebooks, apparently waiting for the lesson to begin.

The heartwarming gesture won Bijendra several warm wishes and appreciation on Twitter.

The post has been liked by over 9,000 people on Twitter and shared over 1,300 times.











Like Twitter, we too salute the noble man!

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...