An attempt at ATM theft went wrong for a man in Tamil Nadu, who ended up having to be “rescued" by the police before he could be arrested. Identified by the police as M Upendra Roy of East Champaran district in Bihar, the man was allegedly in an inebriated state during the attempt. According to a report by Republic of Buzz, the accused attempted to remove the plywood on the wall behind the ATM and managed to reach the back of the machine. However, when he tried to breach the ATM machine open by hitting at it with a stone, the noise attracted the attention of passersby who informed the police. Roy was found by the police, stuck between the ATM and the wall.

According to a report by the Times of India, the incident took place in Aniyapuram in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu early on Thursday morning. India Times reported that after being ‘rescued’, Roy was produced before a judicial magistrate and then remanded in judicial custody. He was lodged in Namakkal sub-jail, according to the report.

The incident does make one wonder what dire straits lead people to such desperate attempts. In another such incident that occurred not too long ago, a thief left behind an apology letter while stealing valuables from a policeman’s home in Bhind city of Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, the thief said in his letter that he was stealing in order to save a friend’s life and will return the stolen money. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamlesh Katare of Kotwali police station said that the theft happened at the home of a policeman who works in Chhattisgarh, while his family lives in Bhind city. The policeman’s wife and children had left for a relative’s house on June 30 and upon returning on Monday, they found the locks in their house broken, while things lay scattered all over.

In the letter that they found, the thief said, “Sorry friend, it was a compulsion. If I had not done this, then my friend would have lost his life. Don’t worry, as soon as I get the money, I will return it."

