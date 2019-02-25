English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
Indian government has withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) granted to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, which has affected the prices of many household goods that are exported from India to Pakistan, including tomatoes, which has have seen an explosive rise.
A vendor loads tomatoes in a bag for a customer at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai.(File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
You may think it sounds like pulp fiction, but vine not take our word for it?
Instances of hate speech and displays against Pakistan have peaked since the Pulwama attack on February 14, after Pak-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the murder. While the Indian government is locked in a diplomatic tussle with Pakistan, the public hasn't been restrained in their own response. Shoe-sellers have been reported using 'Pakistan Murdabad' as a catchphrase to attract customers, and a food stall owner was offering a Rs 10 discount on his items if customers said the same.
More pertinently, the Indian government has withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) granted to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, which has affected the prices of many household goods that are exported from India to Pakistan, including tomatoes, which has have seen an explosive rise.
Now comes the rebuttal courtesy an irate Pakistani news anchor, who blasted the Indian government over the exhorbitant prices of tomatoes. In a news clip that has gone viral, the journalist can be heard exhorting in to the camera, "Ye tamatar hum Rahul or Modi ke muh pe marenge. Ye India ne gandi aur neech harkat ki hai. Waqt aa gaya hai ki tamatar ka jawaab, atom bomb se diya jaega."
He even goes on to say Pakistan is ready to use nuclear weapons against India.
Apart from his nuclear threat, the reporter also dispenses advice to his viewers on what they can substitute costly tomatoes with in dishes. Soon enough, his rant went viral.
Instances of hate speech and displays against Pakistan have peaked since the Pulwama attack on February 14, after Pak-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the murder. While the Indian government is locked in a diplomatic tussle with Pakistan, the public hasn't been restrained in their own response. Shoe-sellers have been reported using 'Pakistan Murdabad' as a catchphrase to attract customers, and a food stall owner was offering a Rs 10 discount on his items if customers said the same.
More pertinently, the Indian government has withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) granted to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, which has affected the prices of many household goods that are exported from India to Pakistan, including tomatoes, which has have seen an explosive rise.
Now comes the rebuttal courtesy an irate Pakistani news anchor, who blasted the Indian government over the exhorbitant prices of tomatoes. In a news clip that has gone viral, the journalist can be heard exhorting in to the camera, "Ye tamatar hum Rahul or Modi ke muh pe marenge. Ye India ne gandi aur neech harkat ki hai. Waqt aa gaya hai ki tamatar ka jawaab, atom bomb se diya jaega."
He even goes on to say Pakistan is ready to use nuclear weapons against India.
"Tamatar ka jawab atom bomb se de gay." So much trash on our tv channels #TaubaTaubapic.twitter.com/2myeGCvECw— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 23, 2019
Apart from his nuclear threat, the reporter also dispenses advice to his viewers on what they can substitute costly tomatoes with in dishes. Soon enough, his rant went viral.
February 23, 2019
Yeh tauba tauba Kya h— Kaju Katli (@kaaju_katli) February 23, 2019
Piche log hass rahe hain usake— anand آنند आनंद (@sonavaneanand) February 23, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Regina King Make Heads Turn in Incredible Outfits
- Oscars 2019: Diversity in Spotlight After Drama
- Oscars 2019: Ruth E Carter Makes History with Best Costume Design Win for Black Panther
- Kohli Shushes Vizag Crowd for Chanting During Two-minute Silence
- High Jumper Tejaswin Wins First Title in USA, Equals National Record
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results