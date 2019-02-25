Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral

"Tamatar ka jawab atom bomb se de gay." So much trash on our tv channels #TaubaTaubapic.twitter.com/2myeGCvECw — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 23, 2019

Yeh tauba tauba Kya h — Kaju Katli (@kaaju_katli) February 23, 2019

Piche log hass rahe hain usake — anand آنند आनंद (@sonavaneanand) February 23, 2019

You may think it sounds like pulp fiction, but vine not take our word for it?Instances of hate speech and displays against Pakistan have peaked since the Pulwama attack on February 14, after Pak-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the murder. While the Indian government is locked in a diplomatic tussle with Pakistan, the public hasn't been restrained in their own response. Shoe-sellers have been reported using 'Pakistan Murdabad' as a catchphrase to attract customers, and a food stall owner was offering a Rs 10 discount on his items if customers said the same.More pertinently, the Indian government has withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) granted to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, which has affected the prices of many household goods that are exported from India to Pakistan, including tomatoes, which has have seen an explosive rise.Now comes the rebuttal courtesy an irate Pakistani news anchor, who blasted the Indian government over the exhorbitant prices of tomatoes. In a news clip that has gone viral, the journalist can be heard exhorting in to the camera, "Ye tamatar hum Rahul or Modi ke muh pe marenge. Ye India ne gandi aur neech harkat ki hai. Waqt aa gaya hai ki tamatar ka jawaab, atom bomb se diya jaega."He even goes on to say Pakistan is ready to use nuclear weapons against India.Apart from his nuclear threat, the reporter also dispenses advice to his viewers on what they can substitute costly tomatoes with in dishes. Soon enough, his rant went viral.