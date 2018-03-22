GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Attorney General Gets Mocked For Saying Aadhaar Data Secure Behind 13 Feet High Walls

Somewhere Rahul Dravid must be getting hiccups.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 22, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
Attorney General Gets Mocked For Saying Aadhaar Data Secure Behind 13 Feet High Walls
File photo of Attorney General KK Venugopal. (Wikimedia Commons)
Attorney General KK Venugopal on Wednesday found himself in a spot after he told the Supreme Court that data collected for Aadhaar was secure behind walls that are 13 feet high and five feet thick.

Arguing that the scheme was a “serious effort to end corruption” and not a fly-by-night scheme to score brownie points, the top government lawyer said that all the details, including biometric data, are being kept at a complex in Manesar, near Delhi.

The Attorney General even offered to show the five-judge bench hearing a clutch of petitions against Aadhaar a four-minute video of the complex by the CEO of UIDAI, the body that collects the information.

Venugopal also stated that the CEO has a “PhD in Computer Science” and could answer all queries of the bench on issues like surveillance, data security and exclusion in a power point presentation.

Shocked and amused by his bizarre statement, Twitterati were "relieved" that their data was "secure".







payment just aaya

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on









































