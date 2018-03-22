Attorney General Gets Mocked For Saying Aadhaar Data Secure Behind 13 Feet High Walls
Somewhere Rahul Dravid must be getting hiccups.
File photo of Attorney General KK Venugopal. (Wikimedia Commons)
Arguing that the scheme was a “serious effort to end corruption” and not a fly-by-night scheme to score brownie points, the top government lawyer said that all the details, including biometric data, are being kept at a complex in Manesar, near Delhi.
The Attorney General even offered to show the five-judge bench hearing a clutch of petitions against Aadhaar a four-minute video of the complex by the CEO of UIDAI, the body that collects the information.
Venugopal also stated that the CEO has a “PhD in Computer Science” and could answer all queries of the bench on issues like surveillance, data security and exclusion in a power point presentation.
Shocked and amused by his bizarre statement, Twitterati were "relieved" that their data was "secure".
Someone on WhatsApp wondered if that wall is as thick as the Attorney General. https://t.co/eZvxithoxA— Mitali Saran (@mitalisaran) March 22, 2018
In Supreme Court today:— Name can be blank (@shubHASHISH) March 21, 2018
Govt:
Will demonstrate safety precautions of Aadhaar. Our data centre has walls that are 13 feet high, 5 feet wide.
Speechless. #Aadhaar
And should #Aadhaar data ever leak through the 13 feet wall I'm sure Govt. has a team of masons available round the clock to plug the leak. Mind it you anti-nationals. ☺☺— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) March 22, 2018
Your #Aadhaar data is behind these walls .. : AG— Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) March 22, 2018
OG Lo-G Suno-G pic.twitter.com/slvpLjc2Da
It is just as well that KK Venugopal didn't say that Aadhaar data is safe because of Rahul Dravid, the great wall.— Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) March 21, 2018
Leaked footage of a hacker who wanted to steal Aadhaar data, thwarted by UIDAI's wall pic.twitter.com/QumNRUBzfD— Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) March 21, 2018
Phew! So relieved to hear that they don't keep any #Aadhaar data in the cloud; it could leak during the rainy season. https://t.co/5Fn4vBafK9— Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) March 21, 2018
huh? Now data is protected not by tech but by walls? But then, maybe its a firewall.— Neha Joy Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) March 21, 2018
87 year old senior , AG KK Venugopalan has said " Aadhaar data remains safe and secure, behind a complex that has 13-feet thick walls."— kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) March 21, 2018
...... as are some superlative brains as well !♀️♀️#aadharFail pic.twitter.com/AneDWTLdQ8
#Aadhaar data is secure behind walls that are 13 feet high and 5 feet thick, the govt's top lawyer says. So hackers now need to first break walls before breaking into systems.— Ritesh Bhatia (@riteshb2) March 21, 2018
Had Facebook secured the user data in a building that has 10 ft thick walls, like Indian Govt is doing for Aadhaar, data breach by Cambridge Analytica wouldn't had happened.— Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) March 21, 2018
Stupid Facebook.
Attorney General: Aadhaar data stored in 13*5 feet wall— Abdulla Madumoole ☪️☦️ (@AMadumoole) March 21, 2018
Hacker who is selling Aadhaar data for 500 bucks: I certify India has the strongest locker in the world.
Seriously?? A 13 feet wall is their first and foremost line of defense in #aadhaar security? @ceo_uidai @UIDAI you think ppl are going to physically enter the data center to steal aadhaar data?— akshay (@arthakker) March 21, 2018
Government saves data from hackers*— Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) March 22, 2018
*with shorter ladders. https://t.co/o9qq4p4023
