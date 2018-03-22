Attorney General Gets Mocked For Saying Aadhaar Data Secure Behind 13 Feet High Walls

Someone on WhatsApp wondered if that wall is as thick as the Attorney General. https://t.co/eZvxithoxA — Mitali Saran (@mitalisaran) March 22, 2018

In Supreme Court today:

Govt:

Will demonstrate safety precautions of Aadhaar. Our data centre has walls that are 13 feet high, 5 feet wide.



Speechless. #Aadhaar — Name can be blank (@shubHASHISH) March 21, 2018

payment just aaya A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Mar 22, 2018 at 1:36am PDT

And should #Aadhaar data ever leak through the 13 feet wall I'm sure Govt. has a team of masons available round the clock to plug the leak. Mind it you anti-nationals. ☺☺ — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) March 22, 2018

Your #Aadhaar data is behind these walls .. : AG

OG Lo-G Suno-G pic.twitter.com/slvpLjc2Da — Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) March 22, 2018

It is just as well that KK Venugopal didn't say that Aadhaar data is safe because of Rahul Dravid, the great wall. — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) March 21, 2018

Leaked footage of a hacker who wanted to steal Aadhaar data, thwarted by UIDAI's wall pic.twitter.com/QumNRUBzfD — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) March 21, 2018

Phew! So relieved to hear that they don't keep any #Aadhaar data in the cloud; it could leak during the rainy season. https://t.co/5Fn4vBafK9 — Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) March 21, 2018

huh? Now data is protected not by tech but by walls? But then, maybe its a firewall. — Neha Joy Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) March 21, 2018

87 year old senior , AG KK Venugopalan has said " Aadhaar data remains safe and secure, behind a complex that has 13-feet thick walls."



...... as are some superlative brains as well !‍♀️‍♀️#aadharFail pic.twitter.com/AneDWTLdQ8 — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) March 21, 2018

#Aadhaar data is secure behind walls that are 13 feet high and 5 feet thick, the govt's top lawyer says. So hackers now need to first break walls before breaking into systems. — Ritesh Bhatia (@riteshb2) March 21, 2018

Had Facebook secured the user data in a building that has 10 ft thick walls, like Indian Govt is doing for Aadhaar, data breach by Cambridge Analytica wouldn't had happened.



Stupid Facebook. — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) March 21, 2018

Attorney General: Aadhaar data stored in 13*5 feet wall

Hacker who is selling Aadhaar data for 500 bucks: I certify India has the strongest locker in the world. — Abdulla Madumoole ☪️☦️ (@AMadumoole) March 21, 2018

Seriously?? A 13 feet wall is their first and foremost line of defense in #aadhaar security? @ceo_uidai @UIDAI you think ppl are going to physically enter the data center to steal aadhaar data? — akshay (@arthakker) March 21, 2018

Government saves data from hackers*



*with shorter ladders. https://t.co/o9qq4p4023 — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) March 22, 2018

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Wednesday found himself in a spot after he told the Supreme Court that data collected for Aadhaar was secure behind walls that are 13 feet high and five feet thick.Arguing that the scheme was a “serious effort to end corruption” and not a fly-by-night scheme to score brownie points, the top government lawyer said that all the details, including biometric data, are being kept at a complex in Manesar, near Delhi.The Attorney General even offered to show the five-judge bench hearing a clutch of petitions against Aadhaar a four-minute video of the complex by the CEO of UIDAI, the body that collects the information.Venugopal also stated that the CEO has a “PhD in Computer Science” and could answer all queries of the bench on issues like surveillance, data security and exclusion in a power point presentation.Shocked and amused by his bizarre statement, Twitterati were "relieved" that their data was "secure".