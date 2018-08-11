GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Au Sh*t: Vijay Mallya's London Mansion Reportedly Has a Golden Toilet

'Au'some or 'Au'ful?

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
Image credits: Vijay Mallya / Getty Images
Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on massive loans, sure knows how to relieve himself in style.

When James Crabtree – author and associate professor at Lee Kuan Yew School, decided to pay a visit to Mallya at Regent Park in London, he found Mallya in a low-spirited mood as he couldn't fly to Monaco to watch the Monaco Grand Prix, reported Economic Times.

According to the report, Mallya poured himself some whiskey when Crabtree had to answer the nature's call.

What Crabtree hadn't anticipated was a shimmering golden pot waiting for him in the lavatory.

"Here I discovered this vision in shimmering gold. A gold toilet with a golden rim and gold on top. Sadly there was no golden toilet paper. But it did have monogrammed fluffy white towels," Crabtree told Economic Times.



(For representation purposes only. Screenshot from Famous Personalities / YouTube)

Soon enough, the news of Mallya's golden potty hit microblogging site and Twitterati were pissed off. "Man who can turn Gold to shit! The way he handled United Breweries, United Spirits & Kingfisher airlines, surely this is true," wrote one user.







Reddit too was intrigued by this newfound information.

"Yup, these are the kind of people the UK needs to strike deals with after Brexit. There is no way the UK is going to extradite him to India."

"Hey, we don’t need him - we’re the kind souls who stamped his exit pass for him to choose wherever he wanted to fly."

"Thanks to him 100s of government and bank workers will retire in comfort, drive a nice car or send their kids abroad to study. Someone should do a net gain/loss study on corruption."

Mallya is absconding from the country on charges of money laundering and fraud amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.

