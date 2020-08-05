BUZZ

Audi Apologises for 'Inappropriate' Ad Featuring Little Girl Eating a Banana after Outrage

A recent advert by Audi has let Twitter divided. While some claimed the ad sexualised a child, others saw nothing wrong with the poster | Image credit: Twitter/Audi

A recent ad for RS 4 Avant, shared on Audi's Twitter handle, featured a girl child and eating a banana. Many claimed that image was 'suggestive'.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Following a row regarding sexism, German car-maker Audi has apologized for an ad that was accused of being offensive toward women.

The recent ad for Audi RS 4 Avant which was shared on the car manufacturer's official Twitter handle featured a girl child dressed in a smart jacket and dress while eating a banana as she leaned on the car's bonnet.

Audi posted the ad on social media with a caption, "Let's your heart beat faster - in every aspect".

The strange poster was quick to attract anger and outrage on social media with many pointing out that the poster seemed to sexualize a child in the act of eating a banana. Many pointed out the existing sexual innuendoes that can be attributed to a banana and claimed that the poster was rather inappropriate. While some claimed that the image was "suggestive", others claimed it was "gross".

Following the outrage, Audi was forced to apologise for the advertisement. The company claimed that it was not its intention to show the child in an insensitive manner but to emphasise that even a child could relax with the new Audi car.

"We hoped we could convey these messages, showing that even for the weakest traffic participants it is possible to relaxingly lean on the RS technology. That was a mistake! Audi never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings," Audi tweeted. Ita lso promised to not use the "insensitive image" in further ads and brandings.

Fans of the German carmaker and sympathizers on social media nevertheless came to the aid of Audi claiming that the viral outrage against the poster was not Audi's fault but rather a problem with the "sick" mentality of people.

This is not the first time that Audi has been called out for sexist advertising. In 2017, Audi's China office was condemned for an advertisement that compared used cars to women.

