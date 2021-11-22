Many of us have a favourite teacher from school who egged us on no matter what and made us believe in ourselves even in the most trying times. Most probably we would have lost touch with that beacon of inspiration and an opportunity to reconnect will be a dream come true. Celebrities, too, have their fair share of inspiring teacher stories and Adele is no exception. As part of the promotions for her album ‘30’, the concert special ‘An Audience With Adele’ amid a star-studded crowd was streamed over the weekend in the UK. While stars like Dawn French and Samuel L. Jackson grilled Adele, one particularly moving question came from Dame Emma Thompson, which turned the musical event into a sobfest. But in a nice, sappy way. Thompson asked the singer about that one person who protected her life’s trials and supported her when she was a child. And it was her English teacher, of course. Don’t we all have the dearest English teachers? Miss McDonald had taught Adele at Chestnut Grove School in Balham, London. The singer attributed her love for literature which was sparked by McDonald’s teaching, whom she had lost touch with after age 12. “It was just one year, but she got me really into literature. Like I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously, now I write lyrics.” She went on to recall her fond memories of the ‘cool’ English teacher. “She was so bloody cool, so engaging, and she really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that. She used to have all these gold bracelets and gold rings. She was bloody cool and so relatable and likeable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons.” And imagine her dumbfoundedness when McDonald emerged from the crowds, making Adele burst into tears. No, we’re not crying, you are. And just like a true teacher, McDonald hugged and heaped praise on a sobbing Adele saying how proud she is and thanked the singer for remembering her.

Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N1LpkQbeoh— Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

“You really did change my life," Adele continued and excitedly calls out to her mother on the unbelievable turn of events. Being a crying mess, she had to retouch her foundation, leaving the audience in splits, and invited comedian Alan Carr for a cover of ‘Make You Feel My Love.’

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️*PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* @Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

The emotional reunion had fans also tearing up.

Omg this is one of the best ever moments on TV I've seen in my whole 41 years on this planet I am a bubbling mess #AudienceWithAdele— Nickii sultan (@nickii5979) November 21, 2021

this is such a precious moment. I'M CRYING!!!! she's such a proud teacher and i love this and the fact that adele mentioned her, wow!!! TEARS!!— adele's fan »addy ³⁰ « (@queenadelesIays) November 21, 2021

I’ve always liked Adele, now I don’t think I could love her more. What an impact that teacher must have had on her, Adele’s reaction to seeing her again just proved how sincere her feelings for her are, and not just a throwaway comment for the show. #Adele30 #AudienceWithAdele— craig avis (@archie_bragge) November 21, 2021

In a recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the singer revealed how her body has been objectified throughout her career, pre and post her weight loss. Even though she has just released a striking and personal song called “Easy On Me", all of social media has zeroed in on her body. Adele’s latest album was released on November 19.

