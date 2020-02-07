Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor

Other Twitter users came to his rescue, or well, the rescue of his ill-knowledge to help him understand who he just questioned about Aurangzeb.

Raka Mukherjee

February 7, 2020
An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor
Image credits: Twitter/Amazon.

On Thursday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stirred up controversy in the Lok Sabha by saying that the protests in Shaheen Bagh would soon lead us back to historic ages of 'Mughal Raj.'

Referring to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, "Unless majority community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away." His remarks evoked sharp reaction from the Opposition members.

Surya also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving several critical issues which had been pending for several decades. The CAA, he said, was aimed at resolving the issues emanating from Partition and added, "The new India cannot to built without healing the wounds of the past."

Surya's comments also led to 'Mughal Raj' being a top trend on Twitter for a while, with people on the Internet sharing their views on it.

As did noted historian and reputed scholar, Audrey Truschke. Truschke is currently Assistant Professor of South Asian History at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey. She is the author of two award-winning books: Culture of Encounters: Sanskrit at the Mughal Court and Aurangzeb.

Truschke replied to the news with sarcasm about how the Mughals won over India by their famous "peaceful" methods.

And then came the usual troll. One ill-informed Internet troll, who didn't bother reading a Twitter bio or Googling a user, decided to mans-plain what Aurangzeb did. To the author, who literally wrote the book on Aurangzeb.

Other Twitter users came to his rescue, or well, the rescue of his ill-knowledge to help him understand who he just questioned about Aurangzeb.

Truschke replied to his tweet with yet another sarcastic answer.

But it appears the point was missed on him.

Like he said, it's never too late to learn. And Google is free. We highly recommend the search app for anyone who wants to test their knowledge against people who have degrees and experience in the subject.

