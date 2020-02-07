An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor

On Thursday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stirred up controversy in the Lok Sabha by saying that the protests in Shaheen Bagh would soon lead us back to historic ages of 'Mughal Raj.'

Referring to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, "Unless majority community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away." His remarks evoked sharp reaction from the Opposition members.

Surya also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving several critical issues which had been pending for several decades. The CAA, he said, was aimed at resolving the issues emanating from Partition and added, "The new India cannot to built without healing the wounds of the past."

Surya's comments also led to 'Mughal Raj' being a top trend on Twitter for a while, with people on the Internet sharing their views on it.

As did noted historian and reputed scholar, Audrey Truschke. Truschke is currently Assistant Professor of South Asian History at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey. She is the author of two award-winning books: Culture of Encounters: Sanskrit at the Mughal Court and Aurangzeb.

Truschke replied to the news with sarcasm about how the Mughals won over India by their famous "peaceful" methods.

Ah yes, the topic of my class lecture today is: How the Mughals Built An Empire Through Peaceful Protests: A Case Study of Chittor. #sarcasm #Mughal https://t.co/j2w8DemSMB — Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) February 6, 2020

And then came the usual troll. One ill-informed Internet troll, who didn't bother reading a Twitter bio or Googling a user, decided to mans-plain what Aurangzeb did. To the author, who literally wrote the book on Aurangzeb.

Clearly this woman does not know that a certain Aurangzeb existed and he committed numerous atrocities on Hindus and SikhsBut that's what you get from pseudo historians — Abhiii (@the_last_harpy_) February 6, 2020

Other Twitter users came to his rescue, or well, the rescue of his ill-knowledge to help him understand who he just questioned about Aurangzeb.

:-) @the_last_harpy_ Historian Audrey Truschke Explains Why The Hindu Right Is Terrified Of Having A Meaningful Conversation About The Past. "I can tell you that India has not always been majority Hindu nor has it always been a country."https://t.co/5dwgKEhhm3 — tamil (@Tamil1947) February 6, 2020

I hope you can clearly see Author’s name written on book cover 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/H5jZgbzGTI — Rizwan Pawar (@i_amrizwan) February 6, 2020

Dude she wrote a Book on him — Talha Saad (@TalhaSaad10) February 6, 2020

Truschke replied to his tweet with yet another sarcastic answer.

Aurangzeb? I never heard of him. https://t.co/ZzrPZ1b5R0 — Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) February 6, 2020

But it appears the point was missed on him.

Never too late to learn Audrey :) pic.twitter.com/xcRWqLpyH7 — Abhiii (@the_last_harpy_) February 6, 2020

Like he said, it's never too late to learn. And Google is free. We highly recommend the search app for anyone who wants to test their knowledge against people who have degrees and experience in the subject.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.