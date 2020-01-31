'Auld Lang Syne': Members of European Parliament Break into Song After UK's Brexit

Britain’s exit from the European Union was finalized after the European Parliament signed off Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Members of European Parliament (MEPs) backed the Withdrawal Agreement with a great majority. Out of the total 638 MEPs, as many as 621 voted in support of the deal. There were 49 votes against the deal and 13 abstentions.

Something else caught the attention of people across the world on January 31.

It was how the MEPs celebrated United Kingdom’s exit.

After the deal was signed, MEPs stood up and sang "Auld Lang Syne", a poem by Robert Burns in Scottish language.

The MEPs voices resounding in the meeting hall in Brussels has garnered numerous reactions across social media.

In the video, the members can be seen holding hands and waving specially designed scarves.

Watch the video here:

BREAKING: MEPs breakout in song as the European Parliament gives its final approval to Boris Johnson's #Brexit dealGet more on this story here: https://t.co/Atqz6SLBcG pic.twitter.com/bHtiZ6MKOG — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 29, 2020

Some reactions have been solemn, with people worried about the future of the EU.

Their singing reminds me of the band playing on the Titanic as it went down into the deep blue sea. — Lord Muckington (@LordMuckington) January 29, 2020

That just goes to show what Britain means to the European Union. They'll be lost without our money and the end of the European Union is coming. France next followed by the Dutch — neil edge (@theedge68) January 29, 2020

Fortunately they do realize how important this union is. — Christo (@gamedevmax) January 29, 2020

Such a shame. I still can't believe we're actually doing it. — Anna (@AnnaSkiing) January 29, 2020

Embarrassing — Cynical but happy (@PurestVideos) January 29, 2020

Other Twitter users pointed out to the fact that a Scottish song was being sung at the English’ departure.

Good old Scottish folk song sang in EU parliament while the English MEP's wave wee Union jacks and get told to leave and take their flags with them. — jazhur (@jazhur1) January 29, 2020

Go on say it - they sand Auld Lang Syne! Trolling the Doris on behalf of Scotland ! Thank you #EUParliament — farahadams (@farahadams) January 29, 2020

Moving and appropriate, well done MEPs! — Cecile Urbejtel (@CUrbejtel) January 29, 2020

The Withdrawal Agreement settles the terms of Britain's departure. It includes the rights of the future citizens, the arrangements on the Northern Ireland border and England's divorce settlement. The deal also allows for an 11-month transition period, during which the United Kingdom will continue to follow EU rules till conditions of a free trade agreement are finalised.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.