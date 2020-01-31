Take the pledge to vote

'Auld Lang Syne': Members of European Parliament Break into Song After UK's Brexit

After the Brexit deal was signed, MEPs stood up and sang 'Auld Lang Syne', a poem by Robert Burns in the Scottish language.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
'Auld Lang Syne': Members of European Parliament Break into Song After UK's Brexit
MEPs sing ‘Auld Lang Syne’ as Brexit gets the stamp / Screenshot from video tweeted by @SkyNews.

Britain’s exit from the European Union was finalized after the European Parliament signed off Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Members of European Parliament (MEPs) backed the Withdrawal Agreement with a great majority. Out of the total 638 MEPs, as many as 621 voted in support of the deal. There were 49 votes against the deal and 13 abstentions.

Something else caught the attention of people across the world on January 31.

It was how the MEPs celebrated United Kingdom’s exit.

After the deal was signed, MEPs stood up and sang "Auld Lang Syne", a poem by Robert Burns in Scottish language.

The MEPs voices resounding in the meeting hall in Brussels has garnered numerous reactions across social media.

In the video, the members can be seen holding hands and waving specially designed scarves.

Watch the video here:

Some reactions have been solemn, with people worried about the future of the EU.

Other Twitter users pointed out to the fact that a Scottish song was being sung at the English’ departure.

The Withdrawal Agreement settles the terms of Britain's departure. It includes the rights of the future citizens, the arrangements on the Northern Ireland border and England's divorce settlement. The deal also allows for an 11-month transition period, during which the United Kingdom will continue to follow EU rules till conditions of a free trade agreement are finalised.

