Home » News » Buzz » Aurangabad Teen Trolled For 'Hoax' NASA Selection Claim, NY Scientist Offers Help
2-MIN READ

Aurangabad Teen Trolled For 'Hoax' NASA Selection Claim, NY Scientist Offers Help

Social media trolled Diksha Shinde for her NASA claim. (Credits: ANI)

The original reports had claimed Diksha had won a place on NASA's MSI Fellowships Virtual Panel.

Recently, a 14-year-old girl from Aurangabad made headlines when she claimed that she had been chosen as a NASA fellowship panellist. However, the reports have since been alleged to be hoaxical and the girl, Diksha Shinde, was subjected to widespread trolling on social media. A New York-based scientist, Jackie Faherty, soon intervened and claimed that her (Faherty’s) name being included in Diksha’s “certificate" was some type of scam to which the girl had fallen victim. Faherty went on to offer Diksha help in fulfilling her dream of becoming a scientist. “I don’t know why my name got tied into this but someone has created a scam using a 14 yr old girl in India and her dream of being a scientist. If Diksha really has a passion for Astronomy she can reach out to me and I’ll find some legitimate pathways for her passion," Faherty tweeted.

The original reports that claimed Diksha had won a place on NASA’s MSI Fellowships Virtual Panel, said she had written a paper on black holes and God, which had been accepted after three attempts. “I wrote a theory on black holes & God. It was accepted by NASA after 3 attempts. They asked me to write articles for their website," news agency ANI quoted Diksha as saying. However, social media soon sniffed out inconsistencies in the narrative. While some Twitter users pointed out that the NASA certificate looked like it had been made on editing software Canva, others said that to qualify for the MSI Fellowship, one has to be an US national or citizen. Others pointed out spelling errors.

“This is absolute bonkers. I got a screenshot of her research paper from this video by news channel. It says “Bear with me” and “mwuahahaha"," one user tweeted, attaching a screenshot from a news channel. Soon, the aforementioned scientist Jackie Flaherty stepped in with her assurance of help. When a Twitter user tagged her and asked her to confirm the legitimacy of the news as she had been named in the “certificate" allegedly from American Astronomical Society, she responded saying she had no idea what department she was supposed to be in charge of.

The statements from Flaherty suggest that Diksha has probably unwittingly been embroiled in some type of scam.

first published:August 23, 2021, 14:21 IST