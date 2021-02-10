Aurangabad Woman Who Returned to India After 18 Years in Pakistani Jail Dies of Heart Attack

Hasina Begum overcame a tediously long struggle as she waited to come back home from Pakistan where she has been stuck since the past 18 years. And she did return a fortnight ago to her home, her 'heaven' as she called it, in Aurangabad in Maharashtra. But in what can only be called a tragedy of unimaginable level, Hasina passed away on Tuesday at her home after suffering a heart attack.

65-year-old Hasina had gone to Pakistan 18 years ago to meet the relatives of her husband when she lost her passport. This was only the beginning of an arduous and painful wait after Hasina was sent to a Pakistani jail when she couldn't ascertain her true identity.

Hasina started experiencing chest pains on the early hours of Tuesday and her relatives, with whom she was living at the moment, called for a doctor but before they could take her to the hospital, she breathed her last.

Hasina had recently come to know that a property she had owned since 2000 had been encroached upon and she had lodged a complaint about it too, TOI reported. Interestingly, these very property papers had helped Hasina get her freedom from the Pakistan prison as the Aurangabad police who pursued her case used these very documents to provide her true identity proof to their Pakistani counterparts.

A resident of Aurangabad, Hasina is married to Dilshad Ahmed, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Aurangabad police had filed a 'missing person's' report in the matter after relatives of Hasina took the matter up to them and it was then further sent to Pakistani authorities.

News agency ANI had quoted Hasina as saying when she landed in India, "I went through a lot of hardships and I am feeling peace after returning to my country. I am feeling as if I am in heaven. I was imprisoned forcefully in Pakistan."

Hasina said she was in Lahore when she lost her passport and the authorities there 'forcefully' sent to a jail in Pakistan. She had time and again urged the Pakistani authorities to release her as she was innocent but they only started trying to ascertain her identity after they received a report from the police in Aurangabad in India.