Aurora Borealis Illuminates the Sky in North America, Internet is in Awe

The charm of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, is never lost on anyone. Often on people’s bucket lists, the northern lights are breathtaking to look at even on the screen. The National Park Service shared a set of snaps capturing the magnificent beauty. Aurora borealis had lit up the sky over the highest mountain peak in North America, Denali. In the caption, the NPS mentioned that Denali is “a great location for viewing the aurora because it’s located at a far northern latitude and because there is very limited light pollution.” Take a peek here:

Several social media users were not only in love with the view but the caption along with it. It was a reference to the American sitcom The Simpsons. Many mentioned that the National Park Service’s Instagram account was quickly becoming their favourite. An Instagram user wrote, “Whoever writes these needs a raise. A thing of beauty.”

Another comment read, “I saw them just once—from an airplane! At first I didn’t realise what I was seeing… then I just couldn’t quit watching!”

“Always taking good care of us with these amazing views and photos to inspire us to get out of the city and the 5G matrix and come back home,” wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, others recalled their experience of witnessing the beauty of the northern lights. One user mentioned that they had seen the aurora borealis in upstate New York when they were 14. They recalled it as a giant white cage enveloping them and their cousin as they paddled through the lake. Another user recalled watching the northern lights a few times from the lower Hudson Valley. For them, however, it was never as brilliant as the ones in the snaps posted by the NPS.

The aurora borealis occurs when the solar wind hits the oxygen atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere. This charges the oxygen atoms for a time before they return to their original state. This is what makes the green lights appear, the most common colour of the aurora borealis.

