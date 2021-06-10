Aussie Angler Films Himself Fighting Three Sharks in Shallow Water, Watch Viral Video

A fearless angler filmed himself fighting off not one but three sharks that tried to grab his catch right out of his hand, before chasing him through the shallow waters. While the angler eventually won the human-shark tug fight, but in a sense, he also redefined extreme angling after bravely fending off the deadly predators who were trying to steal his catch.

According to a New York Post report, Cooper Watson was lucky enough to escape without being bitten after a close encounter with three blacktip sharks. Watson was fishing off the Cocos Islands in Western Australia’s coast on Sunday when the incident occurred. The shocking ordeal, which was caught on camera, starts off with Watson hooking a fish as he stood thigh-deep in the crystal clear waters near the islands. The happy fishing scene changes instantly when a blacktip shark enters the frame and tries to snatch the fish out of his hand. However, Watson was quick enough to hold onto his catch, which was a trevally fish, as the sharks around him try to latch on to the prey.

The footage then cuts to the trevally swimming through the waters while still hooked to the rod. But a second shark appears, which leaps up and takes a bite on the fish, causing blood to pour into the ocean. The scent of the fish’s blood quickly attracts the two other sharks and they start circling around the prey. A determined Watson, however, manages to get past the sharks by kicking around in the shallows, while screaming obscenities at the thieving predators.

Check it out here:

The 21-year-old admitted that a bite on the leg from one of them could have been a “serious problem" as he had no phone service and was still quite far from shore, the report further mentioned.

