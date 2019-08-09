Aussie Chef Serves Kangaroo Meat He Grew in a Lab from Tiny Tissue Sample

An Australian chef George Peppou served laboratory-grown kangaroo meat in one of his dishes. The 28-year-old businessman scientifically engineered the meat for over four weeks after obtaining a small, marble-sized tissue from a local farm in Sydney.

According to a story published in Daily Mail, he then developed it in a nutrient-rich foetal bovine serum, which is derived from the foetuses of pregnant cows, which in turn allowed the cells to divide exponentially and eventually create the edible material.

Peppou created a steamed dumpling from the cultured meat -- a prototype, not to be consumed, for a report with The Wall Street Journal and described the meat's texture as being 'crumbly' as opposed to how steaks should be like. However, he stated that the meat had a similar smell to real kangaroo protein.

He said that despite adding ginger and coriander to it, it still had "gamey note."

Peppou revealed that the fact that the meat retained the properties of the original animal is what they wanted to see.

Notably, Peppou is the founder and CEO of VOW, which is said to be 'Australia's first clean meat company.' The company has already received a £14,000 grant from the state government of New South Wales, who are keen to encourage new ways of producing food.

Notably, this is not the first time a protein has been grown inside the lab. Back in 2014, a Dutch company, Mosa Meat, presented the world's first lab-grown beef burger.

