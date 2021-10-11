Aussie Labourer Falls From BananaTree; Sues Company, Gets Rs 4 Cr Compensation

A labourer, engaged in plucking bananas from trees at a farm in Australia’s Queensland, sustained injuries and sued his owner after the incident. Surprisingly, he won the case and the court ordered the company to pay compensation of $502,740 — roughly Rs 4 crores — to the worker. Let’s see what exactly happened.

According to a report in The Cairns Post, the incident took place at a farm near Cooktown. A person named Jaime Longbottom worked as a labourer and his job was to pluck bananas from trees. In June 2016, while working at L&R Collins Farm, he fell from the tree along with a large bunch of bananas. Not just that, a big tree had also fallen on Jamie, causing serious injuries. The labourer was soon taken to the hospital in Cooktown, but he was unable to return to work after the incident.

Following the incident, he decided to file a lawsuit against his owner, stating the occurrence of an accident due to the negligence of the company.

The court delivered the verdict in favour of the labourer and said, “Jamie had fallen with 70 kg of bananas and he was unable to do any kind of physical labour after the accident. He was not trained properly by the company. If the company had given proper training, the accident could have been prevented. The company will pay an amount of $502,740 as compensation to Jaime.”

Jaime said, “All the workers, including me, were not given training on how to handle the heavy and large bunch of bananas. The trees were unexpectedly tall. I had placed a bunch of bananas on my right shoulder and due to the weight, I fell on the ground.”

