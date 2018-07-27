GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Australia Cricket Has the Perfect Tribute to Cricket's 'Finest All-rounder' aka Pakistan's Next PM

A perfect nostalgia for Imran Khan's fans.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 27, 2018, 4:16 PM IST
Pakistan's cricket captain Imran Khan, waving a Pakistan flag, after Pakistan defeated England in the World Cup Cricket Final, in Melbourne, Australia on March 25, 1992. (AP Photo/Steve Holland)
Long before the politician Imran Khan walked up to the stage and gave fiery speeches, it was the cricketer Imran Khan who let his ball and bat do the talking for him.

Considered one of the finest all-rounders cricket has ever produced, Khan emerged victorious in Pakistan's elections on Thursday.

Pakistan election officials on Friday announced Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's victory with 109 of the 269 seats being contested in the National Assembly.

The legendary former captain of Pakistan led his team to World Cup victory in 1992, the only time the nation clinched the prestigious trophy.



Pakistan defeated England in the World Cup Cricket Final, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Steve Holland)

Ever since his triumph, congratulatory tweets and posts have come Khan's way. One such tribute came from Australia Cricket's official Facebook page.



Celebrating the legend's victory in the parliamentary elections, the page posted a video of Khan (piking up wickets, duh!) and wrote, "Before he was a political heavyweight, Imran Khan was one of the finest allrounders the game had ever seen!"



Not just the Australia Cricket, others related to the sport chipped in with their wishes.




















"22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI," wrote pacer's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith on Twitter.

