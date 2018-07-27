English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Australia Cricket Has the Perfect Tribute to Cricket's 'Finest All-rounder' aka Pakistan's Next PM
A perfect nostalgia for Imran Khan's fans.
Pakistan's cricket captain Imran Khan, waving a Pakistan flag, after Pakistan defeated England in the World Cup Cricket Final, in Melbourne, Australia on March 25, 1992. (AP Photo/Steve Holland)
Long before the politician Imran Khan walked up to the stage and gave fiery speeches, it was the cricketer Imran Khan who let his ball and bat do the talking for him.
Considered one of the finest all-rounders cricket has ever produced, Khan emerged victorious in Pakistan's elections on Thursday.
Pakistan election officials on Friday announced Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's victory with 109 of the 269 seats being contested in the National Assembly.
The legendary former captain of Pakistan led his team to World Cup victory in 1992, the only time the nation clinched the prestigious trophy.
Pakistan defeated England in the World Cup Cricket Final, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Steve Holland)
Ever since his triumph, congratulatory tweets and posts have come Khan's way. One such tribute came from Australia Cricket's official Facebook page.
Celebrating the legend's victory in the parliamentary elections, the page posted a video of Khan (piking up wickets, duh!) and wrote, "Before he was a political heavyweight, Imran Khan was one of the finest allrounders the game had ever seen!"
Not just the Australia Cricket, others related to the sport chipped in with their wishes.
"22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI," wrote pacer's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith on Twitter.
Channelling 1992 vibes as Wasim Bhai arrives at Bani Gala today to support and congratulate Skipper. Can we just say it’s an emotional and happy moment for us all ! pic.twitter.com/Z4zhoSAHwt
— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 26, 2018
Congrat PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 26, 2018
This is the result of 22 years of conviction , relentless efforts , determination and not giving up!
Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI You have done it!!!#PrimeMinisterImranKhan #NayaPakistan #ElectionPakistan2018Results
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 26, 2018
Brilliant tweet @Jemima_Khan I agree. Great captain, great cricketer, great man I hope he does well. Please send him my congratulations and best wishes. https://t.co/bRvQnUdFlj
— Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) July 26, 2018
Who could be a bigger and better example of a leader than Imran Khan, who as a super star had the world at his feet and yet elbow greased for 22 years to work for his objective and vision..he’s special and we are proud to have him as our Prime Minister..
— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 26, 2018
