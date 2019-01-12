GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Australia Dons Retro Jerseys in First ODI Against India and Cricket Fans are Feeling Nostalgic

The green and gold kit, which was donned by Allan Border's men against India in 1986, will be worn by Aaron Finch-led side for the three-game Gillette ODI series.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Australia Dons Retro Jerseys in First ODI Against India and Cricket Fans are Feeling Nostalgic
Image Credit: Twitter/ Cricket Australia
The Aussies decided to go back in time and walked out to play the first ODI against India in retro jerseys on Saturday.

The green and gold kit, which was donned by Allan Border's men against India in 1986, will be worn by Aaron Finch-led side for the three-game Gillette ODI series.

"It's pretty awesome actually," pacemen Peter Siddle was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We found out the other day we were going to be in it, so the boys were a bit excited to get their pack and open up and check it out.

"Everyone is very impressed."




The sight of Aussies time travelling has amused the cricket fans.





































Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first.

Fifties from Usman Khawaja (59 off 81), Shaun Marsh (54 off 70), Peter Handscomb (73 off 61) and a fiery 47* off 43 by Marcus Stoinis propelled the hosts to an aggressive score of 288/5.

You can follow the live updates here.
