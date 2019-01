Australia Dons Retro Jerseys in First ODI Against India and Cricket Fans are Feeling Nostalgic

India should also wear retro kit on few occasions like Australia did 😍#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/y3E4gPzMkP — Akshay 🇮🇳 (@singh_akshay7) January 12, 2019

The kid in me is loving this retro strip @CricketAus #AUSvIND Ahhhh the memories!! — Tim Verrall (@timverrall) January 12, 2019

Loving the retro ODI kit #AUSvIND — L-FRESH The LION (@LFRESHTHELION) January 12, 2019

Enjoying the throw back kits from @cacomms but if they’re serious about bringing back the passion for one day cricket in Aus then bring this kit (and the bloke in it) back! #AUSvIND #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/Cx4OCxfBh2 — James Dalwood (@Jim_Dags14) January 12, 2019

Australia in their classic retro Jersey ..and handscomb resembles and reminds another classic ..ie Dean Jones...absolute delight to watch few of the Dean Jones like shots.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Sayed Aslam سید اسلم (@sayedaslam) January 12, 2019

Nice to see Australia fully embracing the retro vibe by also scoring like it it’s 1986 #AUSvIND #odi — AJ Roberts (@AJRobertsWriter) January 12, 2019

Looks like Australia's retro kit made them think this is a 60 overs a side game. #AUSvIND — Saravanan (@SaravanElango) January 12, 2019

Australia’s New Jersey back to Retro days. Reminds of 1999 days! #AUSvIND — Sriram (@NaamRaam) January 12, 2019

Australia are taking the retro theme to the next level with batting tactics today. #AusvInd — Justin Devine (@jdevine1974) January 12, 2019

The new Aussie kit looks really good. Throwback to 1992! #AusvInd — Tushar (@DrTusharKadam) January 12, 2019

Just watching the Aussies bat in the old retro kit, can't help but feel as though Dean Jones and AB are in the sheds ready to come out and have a bat. — Stu Calvert 🔴⚪️🔵🏆 (@mighty_west) January 12, 2019

I want one of the @cricketcomau retro long sleeve shirts. Surely we can win one, right? #AusVInd — Izaak Brown (@Izaakly) January 12, 2019

.@darren_lehmann: "I love it, it's a great retro kit."@Beva3AW: "Everything old is new again."



Our team are a fan of Australia's throwback kit for this ODI, are you?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jV0Ihr8riI — Macquarie Sports Radio (@MacquarieSport) January 12, 2019

The Aussies decided to go back in time and walked out to play the first ODI against India in retro jerseys on Saturday.The green and gold kit, which was donned by Allan Border's men against India in 1986, will be worn by Aaron Finch-led side for the three-game Gillette ODI series."It's pretty awesome actually," pacemen Peter Siddle was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au "We found out the other day we were going to be in it, so the boys were a bit excited to get their pack and open up and check it out."Everyone is very impressed."The sight of Aussies time travelling has amused the cricket fans.Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first.Fifties from Usman Khawaja (59 off 81), Shaun Marsh (54 off 70), Peter Handscomb (73 off 61) and a fiery 47* off 43 by Marcus Stoinis propelled the hosts to an aggressive score of 288/5.You can follow the live updates here