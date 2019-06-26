Take the pledge to vote

Australia Police Take Brutal Dig at England Fans After Team’s Victory Over Arch-rivals in World Cup

The Queensland Police rubbed some salt onto the wounds of England cricket fans following their team’s defeat to arch-rivals Australia in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
The Queensland Police rubbed some salt onto the wounds of England cricket fans following their team’s defeat to arch-rivals Australia in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“The tears of English cricket fans have made driving conditions tricky this morning. Drive safe Brisbane,” the police force wrote on Twitter in a tongue-in-cheek warning to motorists in wake of rainy weather.

Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after defeating hosts England by 64 runs at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on June 25.

The tweet has already been liked and shared thousands of times with many users rubbing it further in for England fans with hilarious comments.

“How about using a sandpaper to enhance the tyres' grip?”

“Murray Mints would work better, we hear they keep things sticky for ages.”

“English cricket fans rebutting to this tweet be like.”

“Fans at Worcestershire County Cricket Club were so upset after hearing England lost to Australia (again). Their own game had to be abandoned after the overwhelming Floods of Tears.”

England will now have to beat India and New Zealand to qualify for the semifinals after suffering their third defeat in the mega tournament against Australia at the 'Home of Cricket’ on Tuesday.

