Australia University Lights Up in Tricolour in Solidarity With India's Fight Against Covid-19

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia, showed support for India as the nation continues to battle against the second wave of COVID-19. The University lit its Library tower in Indian tricolour on May 14 to show solidarity with Indian students, friends, faculty, and staff. The lit-up building also bore the message, “Stay strong India … And all suffering from the pandemic". The images were shared by the University on its Twitter handle.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put an end to the temporary suspension of flights to and from India. In a post shared on Facebook, the Australian PM said, “The temporary pause on flights from India to Australia ends and facilitated commercial flights by the Australian Government will resume as promised, with a strict pre-flight testing regime to keep Australians safe.”

We’ve illuminated our main library tower in support of our Indian students and friends (and others around the world) who are suffering from or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.We hope you all stay safe, stay well, stay strong! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1gf5JNkaTF — UNSW (@UNSW) May 14, 2021

He added that a flight carrying medical supplies has also been sent to India on May 14. Earlier, on Friday, a flight took off from Sydney which carried 1056 ventilators, 60 oxygen concentrators, and other essential supplies to help the nation in crises.

Last month, the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa illuminated with the Indian flag and displayed solidarity with the country.

Meanwhile, with 3.26 lakh new cases of novel coronavirus and 3,890 deaths reported in the last 24 hours the nation’s total tally jump to 2,43,72,907, as per the Health Ministry. So far, a total of 18,04,57,579 people have been vaccinated in the country.

