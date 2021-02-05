Australian Airline Makes Model Wear a Vest to 'Cover Up' Crop Top Before Allowing Her to Board

An Australian model had to endure a humiliating experience at an airport in the country recently after she was told that her outfit was inappropriate while boarding a flight. The woman was further made to wear a vest to cover up before being allowed to get on the flight.

Model Isabelle Eleanore was traveling within Australia from Gold Coast to Melbourne on a Jetstar flight when the attendant told her that her outfit was not appropriate. The Australian model was made to wear a hi-vis vest over her crop top. Isabelle took to her Instagram page to describe what she called ‘archaic’ and ‘discriminatory behaviour’ from Jetstar.

According to the Daily Mail, Isabelle shared a video from the incident when it happened on Monday, February 1. She said that the flight attendant told her that Isabelle cannot fly wearing her dress, calling it a ‘bikini.’

The OnlyFans model was wearing a crop top with jeans onboard her flight. However, she claims that the crew member looked at her with disgust and said that she could not believe that nobody said anything to Isabelle when she checked in to board the flight.

Upset with the behaviour of Jetstar, Isabelle had shared a video from the flight. She had also questioned the action of the airline crew member who made her wear someone else’s uniform during the pandemic. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people are advised to not use personal items of others because of the risk of infection.

Speaking to 9News, Isabelle described the experience as humiliating. Saying that it is 2021 and not 1921, Isabella insisted that she should be able to wear what she wants.

She also took to Instagram to share a full-length picture of herself in the attire which she was wearing on the flight. Isabelle said that this is the outfit that almost got her kicked out of a plane. Taking a dig at Jetstar, she said, “I love living in the 1920s Australia.”

However, the airline company Jetstar has said that although there are basic requirements for dress on the flight like wearing shoes, they do not have any policy about crop tops. Reacting to the incident, a Jetstar spokesperson told 9News that the company has apologised to Isabelle for her experience on the flight. They added that the crew members have been reminded about the policy of the airline and insisted that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding.

Jetstar have a policy against clothes that are found offensive. The crew can ask passengers to cover themselves up if the item that they are wearing or carrying has any offensive symbol or slogan.