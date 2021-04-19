Australian Auction House Draws Flak for Selling Items Belonging to Adolf Hitler

As many as eight items belonging to Adolf Hitler were sold under the hammer by JB Military Antiques at Morley, in Perth’s north-east in Australia on Sunday. Several items including a $29,000 cigar box and $19,000 hairbrush previously owned by the Nazi dictator were sold at a controversial auction in Australia. A white metal hand mirror was sold for $15,000, a gravy boat was sold for $11,500 and a metal boot brush fetched $13,000 during the auction. Hitler’s tableware collection went for $25,000, a cast-iron wall plaque sold for $1,300 and a fork that belonged to Eva Braun, his mistress, was auctioned for $3,800.

The eight items that once belonged to Hitler were part of 500 military memorabilia sold by JB Military Antiques store during the auction. Interestingly, each item was emblazoned with the Nazi coat of arms and Hitler’s initials ‘AH’.

JB Military Antiques drew heavy criticism for hosting the auction a week ahead of Anzac Day, which is celebrated every year on April 25. It is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations and the contribution and suffering of all those who have served.

The critics slammed the auction by terming it as a ‘cruel celebration’ of Hitler’s regime and as ‘spitting on the grave’ of brave diggers. They also called for the sale of Nazi memorabilia to be banned, a Daily Mail report said.

Condemning the sale of Hitler’s items and calling the auction as a ‘celebration of his cruel regime of mass murder and torture’, anti-defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich said, “If Hitler was alive today, he would be thanking JB Military Antiques and applauding their lurid trade, delighted that his legacy is being mainstreamed and promoted in Australia.”

Responding to the criticism, Jamey Blewitt owner of JB Military Antiques said the sale was just ‘business’ and that the store did not take a political stance.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here