Australian Bride-to-be Hugs Strangers So That She Contracts Covid Before her Wedding

Have you ever come across someone who has been flouting Covid-19 norms in a bid to actually catch the infection? As bizarre as it may seem, a woman from Australia has been doing exactly that. The Australian bride-to-be wants to contract Covid-19 beforehand so that it doesn’t ruin her wedding. And for that, she has been going out hugging strangers and sharing drinks with them. She hopes that doing so will infect her with the virus now rather than during the days leading up to her marriage. According to a report by The Independent, a video was posted on TikTok by the woman, who is from Melbourne, showing her in a nightclub where she is enjoying herself without any mask or protective gear. She was seen giving random hugs to people in the nightclub. She captioned the video, “POV your wedding is in six weeks and you still have not had Covid”. The video was titled “Catch covid not feelings”.

The video has irked many netizens who did not take kindly to her flouting norms at a time when people are struggling hard to be safe due to rising cases in Australia. It was particularly displeasing to healthcare workers and one of them commented, “Sucks to be a healthcare worker watching this.” Although the video collected more than 121,000 views, the TikTok account has now been made private. The video was posted a day prior to an announcement by the Victoria government that all indoor dance floors except weddings would be shut down from January 12. According to the Covid-19 dashboard of WHO, Australia has so far reported more than 11.24 lakh cases since the pandemic began. The country recorded over 80,000 cases alone in the last 24 hours.

