Australian Busfire Crisis: Man Wakes Up from Coma, Asks for Beer When Offered Water

A man affected by Australia’s bushfires survived critical burns while trying to save his house and horses from the fire in Cudlee Creek.

The man, who is identified as John Galtz, is a horse trainer was apparently trying to save his house and horses during fire in South Australia, and it is in the process that he got burnt.

73-year-old Galtz was taken to the hospital where it was informed that he had slipped into coma. Later, he recovered from coma and is health began to improve.

As per a report published in ABC, Galtz’s friend and fellow horse trainer John Hickmott said that Galtz asked for Beer as soon as he woke up. The report claims that, the victim was asked if he would like to have some water, to which he replied, ‘I would rather have a beer.’

The Cudlee Creek bushfire has already destroyed lot of homes and has affected more than 500 buildings South Australian premier has declared the fire as an emergency disaster. The South Australian Country Fire Service has stated that the blaze is now at Advice level as weather conditions have helped fire fighters get on top of it.

